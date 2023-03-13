The PIAA girls basketball playoffs continue with second-round games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at neutral sites.

Three local teams – Cedar Cliff (Class 6A), Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) and Trinity (Class 4A) – remained in the championship hunt with first-round wins Friday and Saturday. The Shamrocks won on the road while the Colts and Wildcats earned victories in their home gyms.

Following is a look at the second-round matchups for each.

CLASS 6A

Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10)

When/where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, Shillington

How they got here: The District 3 champion Colts charged out of the gates with a 45-28 win over Garnet Valley in Friday’s opener at Cedar Cliff. Meanwhile, the Cardinals – after finishing sixth in the District 1 tournament – defeated Bethlehem Liberty 47-36 in the first round.

Up next: Tuesday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals Friday against either District 1 fourth-place finisher Pennsbury or District 7 runner-up Upper St. Clair.

Notes: Cedar Cliff played at Governor Mifflin in the second round and quarterfinals of last year's state tournament and won both. The undefeated Colts have held opponents below the 30-point mark 19 times this season. Upper Dublin has failed to score 30 points six times, going 1-5 in those games. The seven state qualifiers from District 3 went 3-4 in the first round of the state tournament. Runner-up Central York and fifth-place Lebanon joined Cedar Cliff in advancing. The Colts’ 6-foot-2 forwards, Kathryn Sansom and Alexis Buie, scored 13 points and 10 points to lead the team in Friday’s win. Junior guard/forward Emma Pukszyn led the Cardinals with 13 points in their first-round win. Upper Dublin lost to Central Dauphin 47-23 in the first round last year.

CLASS 5A

Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2)

When/where: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.at Altoona High School

How they got here: The Wildcats earned a 47-44 overtime victory over Woodland Hills in the first round Saturday while the WPIAL champion Lions defeated District 3's West York 73-33 at home in the first round.

Up next: Wednesday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals to face either Erie Cathedral Prep or Mars.

Notes: The Wildcats advanced to last year’s semifinals, losing to eventual champion Cardinal O’Hara. South Fayette lost to Moon in last year's quarterfinals. The Lions’ two losses came against Norwin in a three-point road setback Dec. 15 and a one-point loss to Edison, New Jersey’s St. Thomas Aquinas. They’ve won 19 games in a row. Seniors Gracen Nutt (12 points) and Priya Loran (11) and freshmen Lauren Lebo (14) and Alaina Sweet (10) accounted for Mechanicsburg’s scoring Saturday while Maddie Webber (22), Erica Hall (21) and Ava Leroux (13) led the Lions.

CLASS 4A

Trinity (18-10) vs. Audenried (21-6)

When/where: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. at Garden Spot High School, New Holland

How they got here: The District 3 fifth-place Shamrocks gutted out a 46-45 overtime victory at Central Columbia Saturday to open the tournament. The District 12 runner-up Rockets defeated Berks Catholic 59-54.

Up next: Wednesday’s winner advances to the quarterfinals Saturday, facing either Scranton Prep or Nazareth Academy.

Notes: The Shamrocks' 46-45 overtime win at Central Columbia in the first round was the program's first state playoff victory in the 4A classification. Audenried, the District 12 runner-up, won its first Philadelphia Public League title this season. Trinity dropped a 57-48 decision to Berks Catholic during the regular season. Aside from Trinity, District 3 champion Wyomissing and runner-up Delone Catholic advanced to the second round from District 3. Trinity’s Natalie Freed led the Shamrocks in the first round with 20 points, including the team’s only three in overtime Audenried sophomore guard paced the Rockets with 21 points in their state opener. The game is the first half of a doubleheader at Garden Spot. The second game features the Trinity boys in a Class 3A second-round game against Math, Civics & Sciences.

