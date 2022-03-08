PIAA Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff holds off Haverford in Class 6A opener

Haverford’s Caroline Dotsey seemed to break free for a fastbreak bucket in the third quarter Tuesday night, but Cedar Cliff’s Bryn Cravener ran Dotsey down and knocked the ball away.

It was a typical play for Cravener and a typical effort from the entire Cedar Cliff team en route to a 36-27 win over Haverford to advance on to the second round of the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball playoffs.

Cedar Cliff led 7-5 in the first and 11-7 in the second period behind the shooting of Sydney Weyant and Olivia Jones. Defensively, the Colts forced Haverford into seven turnovers in the opening half.

Haverford battled behind Dotsey and Mollie Carpenter, outrebounding the Colts. But Cedar Cliff’s Sam Reilly, Ryan Kaercher, Jones, Kathryn Sansom, and Meghan Schraeder stood tall on defense to force shots from Dotsey and Carpenter. Dotsey fouled out with two minutes left after leading the Fords with nine points.

“We knew coming in that (Dotsey) was going to be physical, and I thought Meghan Schraeder did a great job in the paint matching her physicalness,” said Colts coach Scott Weyant. “I told the girls at halftime, if we have open shots we need to take them. This was a good team win on both ends of the court. Everybody contributed on both ends of the floor.”

Although the Colts had several turnovers, Taylor Ferraro gave them a 14-12 lead with a 3-pointer. Haverford had taken a brief 12-11 lead behind guards Sky Newman and Aniya Eberhart in the second quarter.

Jones hit a jumper at the halftime buzzer and the Colts had a 16-14 lead. The freshman then tallied six points in a seven-point run in the third to give the Colts a 24-16 advantage. Dotsey scored five of her points to keep the Fords within a couple of possessions.

A drive and bucket by Reilly, and a 3-pointer and a jumper from Sydney Weyant extended the Colts’ lead to 33-21 early in the final quarter.

“I have to give credit to my teammates who set screens and got the ball to me in open spots,” Sydney Weyant said. “Tonight was big for us. We played together as a team and played great defense as a team.”

Cedar Cliff spread the floor and worked the ball into Jones’ hands in the fourth quarter to help kill the clock.

“It wasn’t our cleanest win, but a win is a win and we get to move on,” said Ferraro. “We played great defense, but each of us had to step up and do our part. Bryn (Cravener) does a really good job of defending the other team’s best guard.”

Cedar Cliff advances beyond the first round of the state basketball tournament for the first time in four years after dropping first round games in 2018 and 2019.

The Colts face District 12 champ Archbishop Carroll, a 53-25 winner over Neshaminy Tuesday, in the second round Friday at a site and time to be announced.

