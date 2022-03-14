 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PIAA Girls Basketball

PIAA Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff eyes sport in 6A semifinals

  • 0
Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff vs. Trinity 8

Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones controls the pace during Thursday's Mid-Penn girls basketball championship game at Milton Hershey's Spartan Center.

 Carmine Scicchitano, For The Sentinel

A season of firsts continues for the Cedar Cliff girls basketball team when it takes the court Tuesday in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. No other team in program history had ventured as far into the state playoffs as these Colts, and a win against Pennsbury would vault Cedar Cliff into the state semifinals scheduled for Friday.

Standing in the way of another chapter in a historic season is Pennsburg, the No. 3 team out of District 1.

Following is a look at the matchup.

CLASS 6A

PIAA Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg weathers the storm, fights off Abington Heights to advance to 5A quarterfinals

Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3)

When/where: 7:30 p.m., Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, 600 Governor Drive, Shillington 19607

Semifinal opponent: Tuesday’s winner meets either District 1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh or District 1’s No. 6 team, Perkiomen Valley, in the semifinals Friday.

People are also reading…

How they got there: Carrying a bronze medal out of the District 3 tournament, the Colts held off Haverford (36-27) and Archbishop Carroll (47-44) in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, the Falcons scored wins over Dallastown (62-46) and Parkland (40-32).

PIAA Girls Basketball: Imhotep Carter rallies past Trinity to advance to 3A quarterfinals
PIAA Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley falls short in Class 6A second round against Easton

Key players: Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones has continued her standout freshman campaign, tallying a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) Friday after leading the Colts with 13 points in the opening round.

Pennsbury’s been powered by the backcourt duo of senior and Maryland commit Ava Scollia, who scored 16 points and eight points in two state playoff games, and Sofia Vitucci, who netted 25 points in the first round against Dallastown and 16 points against Parkland to lead the Falcons in scoring.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady has un-retired from football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News