PIAA Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff eyes sport in 6A semifinals

A season of firsts continues for the Cedar Cliff girls basketball team when it takes the court Tuesday in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. No other team in program history had ventured as far into the state playoffs as these Colts, and a win against Pennsbury would vault Cedar Cliff into the state semifinals scheduled for Friday.

Standing in the way of another chapter in a historic season is Pennsburg, the No. 3 team out of District 1.

Following is a look at the matchup.

CLASS 6A

Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3)

When/where: 7:30 p.m., Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, 600 Governor Drive, Shillington 19607

Semifinal opponent: Tuesday’s winner meets either District 1 champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh or District 1’s No. 6 team, Perkiomen Valley, in the semifinals Friday.

How they got there: Carrying a bronze medal out of the District 3 tournament, the Colts held off Haverford (36-27) and Archbishop Carroll (47-44) in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, the Falcons scored wins over Dallastown (62-46) and Parkland (40-32).

Key players: Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones has continued her standout freshman campaign, tallying a double-double (17 points, 12 rebounds) Friday after leading the Colts with 13 points in the opening round.

Pennsbury’s been powered by the backcourt duo of senior and Maryland commit Ava Scollia, who scored 16 points and eight points in two state playoff games, and Sofia Vitucci, who netted 25 points in the first round against Dallastown and 16 points against Parkland to lead the Falcons in scoring.

