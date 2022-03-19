PIAA Girls Basketball: Cardinal O'Hara ends Mechanicsburg's season in 5A semifinals

SHILLINGTON – Mechanicsburg’s Priya Loran drove along the baseline at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Saturday afternoon, underneath the rim and the Cardinal O’Hara defense, before lifting a up hook shot. The ball bounced off the back of the rim, planted itself for a fraction of a second and then rolled harmlessly off into the arms of O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan.

The Wildcats drove to the rim, fired from outside and offered offensive attempts from numerous angles in the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball semifinals, but the shots wouldn’t fall, and a stingy and opportunistic O’Hara team, the defending state champion, capitalized on its way to a 50-18 victory.

“There’s nothing that happened today that makes me less proud of the season that our kids had,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister. “Obviously, we picked a really bad night to shoot it horrendously, but obviously, a lot of that has to do with Cardinal O’Hara.”

Compounding Mechanicsburg’s early offensive woes – the Wildcats shot 1-for-23 in the first half – the Lions (34-5) shook off their own cold first-half shooting to turn a 9-3 first quarter lead into a 28-5 advantage at halftime.

“I thought the first quarter was pretty good,” McAllister said. “I thought, ‘Gee, 9-3. We had a couple chances to score, but we didn’t.’ I thought, ‘That pace fits us. We can hang in here for a while at this pace.’”

But O’Hara began to dictate the pace in the second quarter, starting the period on a 15-0 run highlighted by the inside presence of Maggie Doogan, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 13 total rebounds.

“When we get that,” O’Hara head coach Chrissie Doogan said of Maggie’s offensive rebounding, “we get transition going, and I thought Sydni (Scott) was terrific in transition, pushing the ball and finding open people, which is nice.”

Scott finished with seven points of her own and helped set up several of Molly Rullo’s game-high 17 points.

While the defending state champion Lions built momentum in transition, the stalled and stymied Mechanicsburg offense mustered one first-half field goal and one 3-pointer in total.

“We’re really priding ourselves in taking away other teams’ strengths,” Chrissy Doogan said. “We wanted to take away Mechanicsburg’s 3-point shot today and make them make tough 2s, and they probably did that for the most part.”

Cassie Eager hit Mechanicsburg’s only 3-pointer – part a 5-0 run that opened the third quarter – and Emma Castlilla made one of those tough 2s and made three of her four free-throw attempts. The starting seniors each finished with five points and four rebounds to lead the Wildcats (24-6) in their final stand in Mechanicsburg colors.

“There’s nothing that I asked them to do that they didn’t come down here and try to do,” McAllister said. “That’s pretty cool.”

O’Hara also limited Mechanicsburg’s second-chance opportunities, a facet of the Wildcats offense that helped the team play through cold-shooting spells throughout the season.

“We really, really have done a good job these last few weeks with offensive rebounds,” McAllister said, “by going and just scrapping, even with teams that are bigger than us. (The Lions are) big in every spot.”

The long, athletic Lions are set to meet Chartiers Valley, a 59-50 winner over McKeesport Saturday, in the state’s Class 5A championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center.

“It’s not easy,” Chrissy Doogan said. “It’s really not easy. We go through a hard Catholic League season all year, and we’ve got to win four games in a row in foreign territory. We had to drive an hour today, two hours on Sunday (for the second round), so you don’t know what to expect, but the seniors are just doing a great job at putting everybody on their backs.”

Though Mechanicsburg’s season ended a step short of a state final, the Wildcats reached the semifinals for the first time as a program and won 17 of their final 19 games.

“At one point this year, we were 7-4,” McAllister said. “If you would’ve offered a trip to the state semifinals at 7-4, they probably would’ve signed up for that.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

