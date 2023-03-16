The PIAA girls basketball playoffs roll into the quarterfinal round Friday and Saturday, and two local teams remain in the dance.

Cedar Cliff (Class 6A) is making its second consecutive quarterfinal appearance while Trinity (Class 4A) is making its first state tournament run since moving up from Class 3A.

Following is a look at the matchup.

Class 6A

Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3)

When/where: Friday, 6 p.m. at Altoona High School

How they got here: The District 3 champion Colts defeated Garnet Valley 45-28 in the first round and knocked off Upper Dublin 38-26 in the second round. WPIAL runner-up Panthers defeated Erie McDowell 56-34 and Pennsbury 23-18.

Up next: Friday’s winner advances to face Norwin or North Allegheny in a semifinal scheduled for Monday.

Notes: Upper St. Clair lost to Central York in last year’s first round while the Cedar Cliff advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history. The Colts are the only quarterfinalists that have held opponents under the 30-point mark in both of their games. Of the eight teams remaining, three are from the WPIAL, two are from District 3, two are from District 12 and one is from District 1. Upper St. Clair senior point guard Sam Prunzik suffered a season-ending injury in the Panthers’ district semifinal victory. Cedar Cliff senior forward Alexis Buie, who went to last year’s semifinals with Central Dauphin, posted double-digit point totals in each of the Colts’ victories in the tournament. The Panthers’ three losses came against South Fayette (Class 5A) and North Allegheny (Class 6A), who are still alive in the state tournament, as well as Argyle (Texas).

Class 4A

Trinity (19-10) vs. Scranton Prep (23-2)

When/where: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Martz Hall, Pottsville

How they got here: The District 3 fifth-place Shamrocks outlasted Central Columbia 46-45 in overtime to escape the first round before defeating Audenried 67-50 in Wednesday’s second round. The Cavaliers also endured an overtime experience, defeating Nazareth Academy 51-47 in an extra-time second-round win after topping Lewisburg 68-35 in the first round.

Up next: Saturday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals, facing either Lansdale Catholic or Allentown Central Catholic.

Notes: Before moving up to Class 4A, the Shamrocks lost to Imhotep in the second round of last year’s Class 3A tournament. Scranton Prep lost in the second round to eventual champion Archbishop Wood. Trinity’s nonleague schedule included games against fellow state quarterfinalists Allentown Central Catholic, as well as Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) and Columbia (3A), whose seasons ended in the second round. The Cavaliers lost to Villa Maria and New Jersey’s Red Bank Catholic. District 3 (Trinity, Wyomissing) and District 7 (North Catholic and Blackhawk) are the only two districts with multiple Class 4A quarterfinalists. Trinity’s last three victories have featured three different leading scorers in Mandy Roman, Natalie Freed and Emma Kostelac-Lauer.

Photos: Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Garnet Valley in PIAA Class 6A opener