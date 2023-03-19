Minutes after Cedar Cliff had finished off a 39-22 victory over Upper St. Clair in the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals, the Colts’ Olivia Jones and Alexis Buie emerged from the locker room, staring intently at their phots as they tried to find a score update from the game that would determine their semifinal opponent.

Over the past four months, throughout their undefeated run, the Colts have been locked in on the opponent at hand. That next opponent, Norwin, is the only team left standing between Cedar Cliff and Friday’s state championship game at Hershey’s Giant Center, a destination the Colts have dreamt of since their unprecedented run in 2022 ended in the semifinals.

“I’m really excited,” Jones said. “I think we can have some redemption from last year.”

Following is a look at the matchup between the Colts and the Knights.

Cedar Cliff (29-0) vs. Norwin (24-4)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Altoona Area High School

How they got here: The District 3 champion Colts defeated Garnet Valley 45-28, Upper Dublin 39-26 and Upper St. Clair 39-22on their way to the semifinals. Meanwhile, the WPIAL third-place Knights defeated a pair of District 3 teams in the first two rounds, knocking off Central Dauphin 34-19 and Lebanon 57-43 before a 50-30 win over WPIAL champion North Allegheny in the quarterfinals.

Up next: Monday’s winner reserves a spot in the state’s Class 6A championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Giant Center. The other semifinal features Archbishop Wood and Cardinal O’Hara.

Notes: North Allegheny had beaten Norwin twice earlier in the season. The Knights’ other losses came against McKeesport and Upper St. Clair (before the Panthers lost senior point guard Sam Prunzik to injury). Cedar Cliff also defeated Central Dauphin this postseason with a 42-33 decision in the District 3 semifinals … Cedar Cliff lost in last year’s Class 6A semifinals to Plymouth Whitemarsh … Norwin is in its first state semifinal since 2015 when it lost to Cumberland Valley … The matchup features two of the state’s standout sophomores in Cedar Cliff’s Jones and Norwin’s Kendall Berger.

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Upper St. Clair in state girls basketball quarterfinal