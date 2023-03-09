Five Sentinel area girls basketball teams look to extend their seasons when they open the state tournament with first-round games either Friday or Saturday.

Cedar Cliff, District 3’s undefeated Class 6A champion, earned the luxury of hosting the first round, where the Colts will welcome Garnet Valley. Mechanicsburg opens its fourth consecutive state tournament run Saturday at home against Woodland Hills.

The rest of the teams – Northern (Class 5A), Trinity (Class 4A) and Harrisburg Academy (Class A) – have some traveling to do.

Before the games tip off, here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 6A

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (26-0) vs. Garnet Valley (15-12)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff High School

How they got here: The undefeated Colts won their program’s first district title, defeating Central York 47-37 in the title game. The Jaguars finished 12th in the District 1 seeding tournament.

Up next: The winner faces either Bethlehem Liberty or Upper Dublin in the second round Tuesday.

Notes: Cedar Cliff advanced to the semifinals of last year’s state tournament. Garnet Valley dropped its first-round game with Northampton. Cedar Cliff and Hollidaysburg (Class 5A) are the two teams with zero losses heading into the state tournament.

Class 5A

Mechanicsburg (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (13-13)

When/where: Saturday, 3 p.m. at Mechanicsburg High School

How they got here: The Wildcats earned District 3’s No. 3 seed, losing to Greencastle in the semifinals and bouncing back with a win over Northern in the third-place game. The Wolverines finished seventh in the WPIAL.

Up next: Saturday’s winner advances to face either South Fayette or West York in the second round Tuesday.

Notes: The Wildcats advanced to last year’s semifinals. The Wolverines are led by Kayla Walter, Carmen and Vasquez and Jhalynn Wilson. Mechanicsburg’s seniors have qualified for the PIAA tournament in each of the last four seasons.

Northern (21-4) vs. McKeesport (21-5)

When/where: Saturday, 2 p.m. at McKeesport High School

How they got here: The Polar Bears, making their state tournament debut, finished fourth in the District 3 tournament. The Tigers finished third in the WPIAL tournament.

Up next: Saturday’s winner faces either Greencastle-Antrim or Penn Trafford in Wednesday’s second round.

Notes: Despite losses in their last two games, the Polar Bears have put together a historic season, earning the program’s highest seed (No. 2) in a district tournament and hosting a district playoff game for the first time. The state opener is Northern’s first game away from its home gym since a Feb. 3 win at Gettysburg. Junior forward Rahcael Manfredo leads the Tigers with 15.4 points per game. McKeesport reached the state semifinals last year.

Class 4A

Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3)

When/where: 4 p.m. Saturday at Central Columbia High School

How they got here: The Shamrocks finished fifth in the District 3 tournament while the Bluejays won the District 4 crown.

Up next: Saturday’s winner advances to the second round, facing either Audenried or Berks Catholic Wednesday.

Notes: The Shamrocks are in the Class 4A tournament a year after advancing to the second round in Class 3A. Trinity has played six games against teams in the PIAA Class 4A field. The Shamrocks defeated Bishop McDevitt three times, lost to Delone Catholic twice and fell in a nonleague game to Allentown Central Catholic. Central Columbia qualified for states as the District 4 champion last year and fell to the Bermudian Springs, the No. 4 seed from District 3, in the first round.

Class A

Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2)

When/where: 5:30 p.m. at St. John Neumann, Williamsport

How they got here: The Spartans finished sixth in District 3 while the Lions captured the District 4 title.

Up next: Saturday’s winner advances to face District 3 runner-up Linville Hill, which advanced to Wednesday’s second round via forfeit.

Notes: The matchup between two newcomers to the dance feature a Spartan team that hasn’t qualified for states since 2016 and a Lions program making its first run at a state title. The matchup also features a pair of top-tier guards in Harrisburg Academy’s Camryn Halcovage (16.9 points per game) and Meadowbrook’s Kailey Devlin (20.8).

2023 PIAA girls basketball brackets First-round matchups, sites and times for the PIAA girls basketball tournament scheduled to begin Friday and Saturday.