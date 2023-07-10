The Philly Rise girls basketball club, featuring former Cedar Cliff standout Olivia Jones, defeated Missouri Phenom 60-53 Monday afternoon in the Nike Elite Youth Girls Basketball 16U national championship game at McCormick place in Chicago.
Jones, who announced her transfer to Westtown earlier this summer, aided the Rise’s comeback with a double-double.
The rising junior finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
She scored nine of her points and collected five rebounds in the fourth quarter that saw Philly rise erase an eight-point deficit.
.@philly_rise with a HUGE sequence to seal the @NikeGirlsEYBL 16U Championship! pic.twitter.com/5W9ItPqLn6— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 10, 2023
Carlisle's Tim Atkinson introduces first brand ambassadors, sparks NIL in local high school athletics
Philly Rise went 7-0 over the four-day tournament.
Before hitting the spring and summer circuit, Jones – the two-time All-Sentinel Player of the Year – helped Cedar Cliff reach the PIAA Class 6A championship game for the first time in program history. The Colts, who claimed their first District 3 title, fell to Archbishop Carroll in the championship game after posting wins over Garnet Valley, Upper Dublin, Upper St. Clair and Norwin.
