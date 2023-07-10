Take a look at the 2022-23 winter sports All-Sentinel teams

The winter sports season, despite taking place during the longest – and some of the darkest – nights of the year, saw some of the Sentinel area’s athletes shine their brightest.

From standout performances in championship games to fueling deep postseason runs to reaching individual milestones and closing out decorated high school careers, winter sport athletes have made the 2022-23 season a memorable one.

Our All-Sentinel teams recognize some of those accomplishments and celebrate the athletes who excelled through the winter months of the high school sports calendar.

The winter's top honors belonged to Trinity’s Owen Schlager (boys basketball), Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones (girls basketball), Carlisle’s Layton Schmick (wrestling), and Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe (boys swimming) Jillian Strine (girls swimming).

All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s Tim Gross and Christian Eby with input and statistics provided by the area’s coaches.