DILLSBURG — Northern had plenty of reasons to feel a few nerves as it took the court Friday for its postseason debut. After all, there are not too many opportunities to achieve program history in front of a packed home gymnasium.

And the Polar Bears did battle a few butterflies — for all of two and a half minutes. After that, it was simply the same winning basketball that Northern has played all season.

The No. 2 Polar Bears grabbed a lead for good late in the first quarter and rolled to a 48-34 victory over No. 7 West York in the District 3 Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals Friday in Dillsburg, securing the program’s first postseason win since 1993 and a spot in Monday’s semifinal. Northern will host No. 6 York Suburban with a berth in the district final on the line.

“We handled it really well,” Northern coach Lucas Zamppelli said. “We talked about being rusty coming out of the gate. We haven’t played in what feels like a year. But we were able to withstand that, and we hit a couple of shots early. The goal was to keep it close early, and then we felt like our depth and our energy could take over. The crowd certainly helped with that tonight.”

West York looked upset-minded in the opening minutes, starting 3-for-3 from the field and racing to an 8-0 lead just two minutes into the game. But Northern quickly shook off the opening salvo, as Siena Ondecko knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run, one in which the Polar Bears’ half-court pressure started to exact a toll on the Bulldogs.

“I think everyone coming into this had the jitters, but once we got started and once we all talked, we just reconnected,” Northern guard Cassidy Sadler said. “Everything was good from there.”

West York stemmed the run with back-to-back field goals to go ahead 13-9, but it would be the high point for the Bulldogs. Northern’s Ella Bronson drilled a 3-pointer, opening an 11-0 Northern run that spanned the late first and early second quarters. Sadler had a pair of 3-pointers in the span, which made it 20-13 with 6:08 to go in the half.

The Polar Bears would hold the Bulldogs at bay the rest of the night. West York pulled within four at the half, at 23-19; Anna Lehman opened the third quarter by hitting a 3-pointer for the Polar Bears. The Bulldogs would again get within four, at 30-26, with 5:02 remaining in the third; this time, Northern responded with a 6-0 run to up the lead to double digits for this first time. All three buckets during the run — from Sadler, Addy Place, and Hannah Freese — came in the paint.

“(Northern) stepped up and hit some shots tonight, every time they needed something,” West York coach Jason Getz said. “(Bronson) came off the bench in the first half, and she knocked down a 3 that just gave them a little bit of breathing room. That’s what good teams do.”

The mini-run was checked by a pair of free throws by West York's MJ Rupp, but Northern again scored the next six, making it 43-28 with 3:52 and priming the crowd for the celebration that was 30 years in the making.

“It’s awesome,” Sadler said. “It’s good to know that everyone on the team contributed, whether it was on the bench cheering their teammates on or on the floor, just everyone hustling.”

Sadler had a game-high 17 points, accompanied by 8 rebounds. Lehman had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. West York was led by Reagan Doll’s 13 points.

