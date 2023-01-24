Northern girls basketball rallies past Shippensburg to keep pace atop Colonial Division

DILLSBURG — All Northern head coach Luke Zampelli could say in the locker room at the end of the first half was, “What was that?” Zampelli watched the Bears do everything that they hadn't done all season to trail visiting Shippensburg 22-14 at intermission Tuesday night. But Northern came out in the second half and outscored the ‘Hounds 32-14 in the final 16 minutes to take a 48-36 Mid-Penn Colonial victory at Northern.

The Bears (15-2, 10-1 Colonial) kept pace with Greencastle-Antrim in the division standings with the win but needed a strong second half.

“We settled down after the half and started to move the ball better and got us better looks and we started to knock them down,” Zampelli said. “We have gotten the kids to buy in on what we want on the defensive end, and that helps us on the offensive end. A couple of times, we got turnovers and looked to run and we were able to get layups. Abby and Hannah Freese came up with huge rebounds at times and Cassidy (Sadler) and Siena (Ondecko) finally got some better looks in the second half.”

The Bears forced shots, forced passes inside and tallied seven turnovers in the first quarter and also settled for 3-point attempts, making only two of 11 shots.

Trailing by eight, Northern picked up momentum when Anna Lehman and Cassidy Sadler knocked down 3s to get the Polar Bears within four, but the Greyhounds answered quickly behind Ryleigh Minor and Elke Staver, and they stretched the lead out to seven at 30-23 late in the third quarter.

Abby Freese scored on a putback, and Ondecko hit two short jumpers before the end of the period to cut the deficit to 30-29 heading into the fourth.

Ondecko and Addison Place scored to give the Bears a three-point lead, and the Bears reached the free-throw bonus early in the quarter. Northern knocked down 10 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes, with Hailey Irwin scoring four points.

"Hailey started as a freshman, and we talked about her coming off the bench after a few minutes of watching what the other teams are doing” Zampelli said, “and she has really been a help to us. She sees the floor well, knows what we need and provides that spark for us.”

Shippensburg (9-9, 6-5 Colonial) played well in the opening half and hit some open jumpers. They also controlled the paint and got key putbacks from Minor, Acasia Beam and Staver.

In the second half, the Bears defense shut down most of the Greyhound attempts and forced turnovers. Ondecko defended Staver and provided help when Minor or Beam got into the lane with the ball.

Minor led the ‘Hounds with 12 points while Staver added nine points. Beam corralled 11 rebounds. Leah Rohr added five points and five rebounds.

Sadler led the Bears with 12, and Ondecko added 11 points. Lehman scored eight.

