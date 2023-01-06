Molly Kimmel scores 17 points to lead Boiling Springs girls basketball in comeback win at East Pennsboro

In a game that featured two distinct halves, Boiling Springs rallied from a nine-point deficit to East Pennsboro grab a 38-34 victory over the Panthers Friday night in Enola.

The Bubblers hit two field goals in the opening half from Molly Kimmel and Emma Decker, and went 0-8 from 3-point range to trail 16-7 at the half. Macie Hammaker and Kayla Gelotte led the Panthers with six, and Nicole Purnell added four points.

The two programs displayed some of their recent struggles in the first half. Except for two late runners by the Panther guards Macie Hammaker and Kayla Gelotte, the two teams combined for more fouls and turnovers than points.

But the Bubblers were undeterred.

“Coach (Kristi) Larsen said at the half, we don’t have to do anything different, we just have to do it better in the second half,” said Boiling Springs coach Brett Sheaffer. “The law of averages said we would shoot better in the second half. We talk about pressure is something you put on yourself and if you are prepared, that is not a factor. We were much more patient in the second half and got in the flow of the offense and Molly Kimmel was able to get some shots.”

The Bubblers scored the first nine points of the third quarter to tie the game, including three key foul shots from Molly Starner, who drew the call while shooting a 3-pointer. After she knocked down all three, Kimmel got a putback and Mia Hemler added two baskets, both on assists from Starner, to tie the game.

East Pennsboro never went away and kept it close. Irys Kline hit an old-fashioned three-point play to stem the flow, but the Bubblers answered with two foul shots by Quonna McCarren and three baskets from Kimmel to take a 23-19 lead. Boiling Springs led 30-23 through three after a 3-pointer from Starner and a bucket from Kimmel.

But the Panthers tied the game on a 7-0 run capped by a Kline 3-pointer. Kline finished with six points but corralled a game-high 12 rebounds and added three blocked shots.

Once again, Boiling Springs answered. McCarren drained a 3, and Kimmel added a short jumper in the lane to pump the lead back up to five.

With points from Jessa Welsh and Hammaker, East Pennsboro trailed by one with a minute remaining, but Boiling Springs put the game away from the free-throw line. Kimmel drained two free throws with five seconds left.

“We had to come together as a team, and we weren’t doing that, and you could see that,” said Kimmel. “Coaches just told us to be patient and make better passes and the shots would fall. We just rushed everything. We just needed to take one possession at a time and get the score and get a defensive stop or a defensive stop and then a good offensive possession."

Kimmel led all scorers with 17 points, Starner added 7 and McCarren scored six points.

Gelotte and Hammaker each scored eight for the Panthers.

