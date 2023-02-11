The local girls basketball postseason opens with the Mid-Penn Tournament set to begin with the semifinals Tuesday.

Conference officials released the brackets Saturday afternoon, revealing the sites and times for the semifinal matchups.

Mid-Penn Keystone champion Cedar Cliff faces off against Mid-Penn Capital winner Trinity in a semifinal scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Big Spring High School. The Colts and Shamrocks met in last year’s title game, a 52-36 win for the Colts.

In the other semifinal, Commonwealth-conquering Altoona faces Colonial co-champion Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Winners advance to the championship game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley.

Nine for Northern

Northern earned a share of the Colonial crown with Greencastle but missed a Mid-Penn Tournament berth by virtue of a district power rating tiebreaker. Nonetheless, the Polar Bears (20-2) finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, its longest since an eight-game stretch in the 2017-18 season. The playoff-bound Polar Bears held their last five opponents to 30 points or fewer and capped the run with the program’s first win over Mechanicsburg Wednesday in Dillsburg.

While Northern waits for its District 3 Class 5A playoff opener – likely in the Feb. 24 quarterfinals – the Polar Bears intend to stay sharp, scheduling a scrimmage with defending Class 6A champion Central Dauphin.

Strong finishes for Carlisle, Boiling Springs

Despite finishing the regular season on the outside of the district playoffs, Boiling Springs and Carlisle ended with some of their most consistent basketball of the season.

The Thundering Herd (12-10) racked up double-digit wins for the first time since the 2011-12 season and their most victories in a season since the 2010-11 campaign. The clinched an above-.500 record with Friday’s 57-43 home victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Chambersburg. Yaz Abu-Aiadeh led the Herd scorers with 24 points in the win, Carlisle’s fourth win in a row.

The Bubblers (11-11) won four of their final six games with losses to Carlisle and Susquehanna Township. The Bubblers closed out their campaign with a 37-33 win over Big Spring Wednesday behind 14 points from Molly Starner and seven from Molly Kimmel.

Weyant hits milestone

Before advancing to the Mid-Penn Tournament and the District 3 playoffs, Cedar Cliff capped its second consecutive undefeated regular season Friday with a 50-23 victory at Milton Hershey. Olivia Jones led the Colts (21-0) with 20 points, and Sydney Weyant added eight points, recording the 100th 3-pointer of her career with a long-range shot in the second quarter.

Cedar Cliff and Lebanon (22-0) were the only two teams in District 3 to wrap up the regular season with zero losses.

On the bubble

As of Saturday evening, Cedar Cliff held the top spot in the Class 6A power rankings. Barring changes to the power rankings, Cedar Cliff would be one of eight Sentinel-area teams to qualify for the District 3 playoffs that feature a 12-team bracket in Class 6A, a 14-team bracket in Class 5A, a 10-team bracket in Class 4A, a six-team bracket in Class 3A, a four-team bracket in Class 2A and a 10-team bracket in Class A.

Cumberland Valley would join the Colts in the Class 6A bracket in the 12th and final spot. The Class 5A field would include Northern (No. 2), Mechanicsburg (No. 4), Red Land (No. 9) and Shippensburg (No. 11). Trinity would qualify in Class 4A at No. 8, and Harrisburg Academy would qualify as the No. 8 team in Class A.

Wednesday is the power ranking deadline with brackets set to be released Thursday and tournament games set to begin Feb. 20. Conference playoff games do not count toward the ranking.

