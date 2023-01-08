 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 7

Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, right, looks for an open lane around Central Dauphin's Lauren Cavoli during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.

Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 7.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   4-1   8-2
 Altoona    4-1   4-4
 Cumberland Valley    3-2   6-5
 State College   3-2   4-5
 Carlisle   2-3   6-5
 Harrisburg   2-3   4-6
 CD East   1-4   2-6
 Chambersburg   1-4   2-9

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     5-0   11-0
 Mifflin County    4-3    5-4
 Lower Dauphin     3-2    7-2
 Mechanicsburg    3-3    9-3
 Red Land    3-3    8-5
 Milton Hershey    2-2    4-3
 Palmyra    2-4   3-8
 Hershey    0-5   0-10

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      5-0    10-0
  Northern     5-1    10-1
James Buchanan     3-1    8-4
 West Perry      3-2    6-4
 Shippensburg     3-3    5-7
 Waynesboro     2-4    4-8
 Big Spring     0-5    4-6
 Gettysburg     0-5    1-9

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Bishop McDevitt      5-0    8-1
 Trinity     5-0    6-4
 Middletown      4-1    9-4
Susquehanna Twp.     3-2    5-4
 Boiling Springs     2-3    4-6
 East Pennsboro     1-4    1-9
 Camp Hill     0-4    2-7
Steelton-Highspire     0-5    0-7
Central Dauphin girls basketball holds off Cumberland Valley after Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point for Eagles

Friday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona 35 Carlisle 25

Central Dauphin 38, Cumberland Valley 35

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 37

Red Land 58, Hershey 33

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 57, Big Spring 32

Shippensburg 40, Waynesboro 35

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 38, East Pennsboro 34

Susquehanna Township 68, Camp Hill 41

Trinity 52, Middletown 42

Tuesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Northern at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
