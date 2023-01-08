Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 7

Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.
A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 7.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 4-1 8-2 Altoona 4-1 4-4 Cumberland Valley 3-2 6-5 State College 3-2 4-5 Carlisle 2-3 6-5 Harrisburg 2-3 4-6 CD East 1-4 2-6 Chambersburg 1-4 2-9 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cedar Cliff 5-0 11-0 Mifflin County 4-3 5-4 Lower Dauphin 3-2 7-2 Mechanicsburg 3-3 9-3 Red Land 3-3 8-5 Milton Hershey 2-2 4-3 Palmyra 2-4 3-8 Hershey 0-5 0-10 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Greencastle 5-0 10-0 Northern 5-1 10-1 James Buchanan 3-1 8-4 West Perry 3-2 6-4 Shippensburg 3-3 5-7 Waynesboro 2-4 4-8 Big Spring 0-5 4-6 Gettysburg 0-5 1-9 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Bishop McDevitt 5-0 8-1 Trinity 5-0 6-4 Middletown 4-1 9-4 Susquehanna Twp. 3-2 5-4 Boiling Springs 2-3 4-6 East Pennsboro 1-4 1-9 Camp Hill 0-4 2-7 Steelton-Highspire 0-5 0-7 Friday's local results
Central Dauphin 38, Cumberland Valley 35
Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 37
Northern 57, Big Spring 32
Shippensburg 40, Waynesboro 35
Boiling Springs 38, East Pennsboro 34
Susquehanna Township 68, Camp Hill 41
Trinity 52, Middletown 42
Tuesday's local schedule
Carlisle at Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 5:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's local schedule
Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point while Eagles fall to Central Dauphin
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, center, celebrates after scoring her 1,000th point during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Cara Morrison, back, shoots in front of Central Dauphin's Alexis Ferguson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, back, shoots in front of Central Dauphin's Alexis Ferguson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, center, and Central Dauphin's Kenedy Cooper, left and Alexis Ferguson, go up for a rebound during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Ashley Berkheimer, back, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Central Dauphin's Lauren Cavoli covers her during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, back, signals to her teammates during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, right, looks for an open lane around Central Dauphin's Lauren Cavoli during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, center, celebrates after scoring her 1,000th point during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, left, drives the ball down the court as Central Dauphin's Kenedy Cooper, right, chases her during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, far left, takes a moment to celebrate with family and friends after scoring her 1,000th point during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Alexa Holcomb, back, dribbles down the court during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Alexa Holcomb, right, and Central Dauphin's Kayla Fletcher go up for a rebound during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, center, is fouled by Central Dauphin's Kenedy Cooper, left, during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
