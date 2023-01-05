Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 5

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 5.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 3-1
| 7-2
| Cumberland Valley
| 3-1
| 6-3
| Altoona
| 3-1
| 3-4
| Carlisle
| 2-2
| 6-4
| State College
| 2-2
| 3-5
| Harrisburg
| 1-3
| 3-6
| CD East
| 1-3
| 2-5
| Chambersburg
| 1-3
| 2-8
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Cedar Cliff
| 4-0
| 10-0
| Mechancisburg
| 3-2
| 9-2
| Mifflin County
| 3-2
| 4-4
| Lower Dauphin
| 2-2
| 6-2
| Milton Hershey
| 2-2
| 4-3
| Red Land
| 2-3
| 7-5
| Palmyra
| 2-3
| 3-7
| Hershey
| 0-4
| 0-9
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 4-0
| 9-0
| Northern
| 4-1
| 9-1
| West Perry
| 3-1
| 6-3
| Shippensburg
| 2-3
| 4-7
|James Buchanan
| 2-1
| 7-4
| Waynesboro
| 2-3
| 4-7
| Big Spring
| 0-4
| 4-5
| Gettysburg
| 0-4
| 1-8
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Middletown
| 4-0
| 9-3
| Bishop McDevitt
| 4-0
| 7-1
| Trinity
| 4-0
| 5-4
|Susquehanna Twp.
| 2-2
| 4-4
| Boiling Springs
| 1-3
| 3-6
| East Pennsboro
| 1-3
| 1-8
| Camp Hill
| 0-4
| 2-7
|Steelton-Highspire
| 0-4
| 0-6
Tuesday's local results
State College 59, Carlisle 48
Altoona 51, Cumberland Valley 41
Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25
Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 21
Northern 61, West Perry 33
Greencastle-Antrim 58, Big Spring 19
James Buchanan 55, Shippensburg 51
Bishop McDevitt 42, Boiling Springs 34
Susquehanna Township 49, East Pennsboro 42
Wednesday's local results
Red Land 54, York Tech 15
Thursday's local results
Cedar Cliff 60, Mifflin County 19
Friday's local schedule
Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com.
