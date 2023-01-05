 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 5

Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff vs. Trinity 1

Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro drives to the basket during Thursday's Mid-Penn girls basketball championship game at Milton Hershey's Spartan Center.

 Carmine Scicchitano, For The Sentinel

East Pennsboro girls basketball dropped a 39-36 decision to Conestoga Valley in the consolation game of the holiday tournament at Northeastern.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 5.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   3-1   7-2
 Cumberland Valley    3-1   6-3
 Altoona    3-1   3-4
 Carlisle   2-2   6-4
 State College   2-2   3-5
 Harrisburg   1-3   3-6
 CD East   1-3   2-5
 Chambersburg   1-3   2-8

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     4-0   10-0
 Mechancisburg    3-2    9-2
 Mifflin County    3-2    4-4
 Lower Dauphin     2-2    6-2
 Milton Hershey    2-2    4-3
 Red Land    2-3   7-5
 Palmyra    2-3   3-7
 Hershey    0-4   0-9

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      4-0    9-0
  Northern     4-1    9-1
 West Perry      3-1    6-3
 Shippensburg     2-3    4-7
James Buchanan     2-1    7-4
 Waynesboro     2-3    4-7
 Big Spring     0-4    4-5
 Gettysburg     0-4    1-8

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Middletown      4-0    9-3
 Bishop McDevitt      4-0    7-1
 Trinity     4-0    5-4
Susquehanna Twp.     2-2    4-4
 Boiling Springs     1-3    3-6
 East Pennsboro     1-3    1-8
 Camp Hill     0-4    2-7
Steelton-Highspire     0-4    0-6

Tuesday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 59, Carlisle 48

Altoona 51, Cumberland Valley 41

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 25

Mechanicsburg 55, Hershey 21

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 61, West Perry 33

Greencastle-Antrim 58, Big Spring 19

James Buchanan 55, Shippensburg 51

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 42, Boiling Springs 34

Trinity 52, Camp Hill 34

Susquehanna Township 49, East Pennsboro 42

Wednesday's local results

Nonleague

Red Land 54, York Tech 15

Thursday's local results

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 60, Mifflin County 19

Friday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
