Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 28

Trinity Columbia 9.JPG

Trinity's Lucy Broadrick, right, passes the ball away from in front of Columbia's Emily Gambler, left, during the second quarter in a non-league game on Wednesday night at Trinity High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Holcomb netted nine total points in the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Central Dauphin Friday.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 28.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   11-1   15-3
 Altoona    10-2   11-7
 Cumberland Valley    8-3   10-7
 Carlisle   4-7   8-9
 State College   4-7   5-10
 Chambersburg   4-7   4-14
 Harrisburg   4-8   6-12
 CD East   1-11   2-13

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     11-0   18-0
 Mechanicsburg    8-4   14-4
 Mifflin County    8-4    9-7
 Lower Dauphin     7-4   10-4
 Milton Hershey    4-6    7-7
 Palmyra    3-8   5-13
 Red Land    4-8   9-10
 Hershey    0-11   0-17

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle     11-1    16-1
  Northern    11-1    16-2
James Buchanan     6-5    12-7
 Shippensburg     7-5    10-9
 West Perry      4-8    7-10
 Waynesboro     5-6    7-10
 Big Spring     2-9    6-11
 Gettysburg     0-11   1-16

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity    11-1   12-7
 Bishop McDevitt     10-2   14-4
 Middletown      8-3   14-5
Susquehanna Twp.     6-5    9-8
 Boiling Springs     5-6    8-9
 East Pennsboro     3-9   3-15
 Camp Hill     3-9   5-14
Steelton-Highspire     0-11   0-13

Note: The top team in each division qualifies for Mid-Penn tournament. If teams finish tied atop the standings tiebreakers — head-to-head records followed by district power ratings — will determine the division's tournament representative.

Boiling Springs girls basketball defeats Bishop McDevitt and other notes from Friday's game
Complete performance propels Carlisle girls basketball to 69-58 win over State College

Friday's Local Results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32

Carlisle 69, State College 58

Girls Basketball Notes: Olivia Jones' 30-point night paces unbeaten Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 18

Mechanicsburg 49, Hershey 26

Red Land 50, Milton Hershey 40

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 39, West Perry 20

Shippensburg 74, James Buchanan 45

Greencastle-Antrim 52, Big Spring 22

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 51, Bishop McDevitt 47

Trinity 69, Camp Hill 36

Susquehanna Township 59, East Pennsboro 32

Monday's local schedule

Nonleague

Shippensburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's local schedule

Commonwealth Division

Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Divisoin

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Colonial Division

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Capital Division

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
