Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 28

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 28.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 11-1 15-3 Altoona 10-2 11-7 Cumberland Valley 8-3 10-7 Carlisle 4-7 8-9 State College 4-7 5-10 Chambersburg 4-7 4-14 Harrisburg 4-8 6-12 CD East 1-11 2-13 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cedar Cliff 11-0 18-0 Mechanicsburg 8-4 14-4 Mifflin County 8-4 9-7 Lower Dauphin 7-4 10-4 Milton Hershey 4-6 7-7 Palmyra 3-8 5-13 Red Land 4-8 9-10 Hershey 0-11 0-17 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Greencastle 11-1 16-1 Northern 11-1 16-2 James Buchanan 6-5 12-7 Shippensburg 7-5 10-9 West Perry 4-8 7-10 Waynesboro 5-6 7-10 Big Spring 2-9 6-11 Gettysburg 0-11 1-16 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Trinity 11-1 12-7 Bishop McDevitt 10-2 14-4 Middletown 8-3 14-5 Susquehanna Twp. 6-5 9-8 Boiling Springs 5-6 8-9 East Pennsboro 3-9 3-15 Camp Hill 3-9 5-14 Steelton-Highspire 0-11 0-13 Note: The top team in each division qualifies for Mid-Penn tournament. If teams finish tied atop the standings tiebreakers — head-to-head records followed by district power ratings — will determine the division's tournament representative. Friday's Local Results
Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32
Carlisle 69, State College 58
Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 18
Mechanicsburg 49, Hershey 26
Red Land 50, Milton Hershey 40
Northern 39, West Perry 20
Shippensburg 74, James Buchanan 45
Greencastle-Antrim 52, Big Spring 22
Boiling Springs 51, Bishop McDevitt 47
Susquehanna Township 59, East Pennsboro 32
Shippensburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn Keystone girls basketball
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant sinks a three point shot during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson, left, applies pressure to Mechanicsburg's Lauren Lebo, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson looks for room to shoot in front of Mechanicsburg's Priya Loran during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, is fouled by Mechanicsburg's Lauren Lebo during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Alexis Buie, right, shoots for two points in front of Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left, looks for an open lane around Mechanicsburg's Maycee Yanoski during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Bryn Cravener, right, applies pressure to Mechanicsburg's Maycee Yanoski during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, back, looks for a teammate to pass to as Mechanicsburg's Alaina Sweet during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, drives around Mechanicsburg's Alaina Sweet during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro sinks a three point shot during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones attempts a shot in front of a host of Mechanicsburg players during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game Jan. 18 at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, gets tangled up with Mechanicsburg's Priya Loran during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
