 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 24

  • 0
Cedar Cliff Mechanicsburg 2.JPG

Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson, left, applies pressure to Mechanicsburg's Lauren Lebo, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Irwin's 3-pointer gave the Polar Bears a lead in a 48-45 victory over Greencastle.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 24.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   10-1   14-3
 Altoona    9-2   10-7
 Cumberland Valley    8-2   10-6
 State College   4-6   5-9
 Harrisburg   4-7   6-11
 Carlisle   3-7   7-9
 Chambersburg   3-7   4-13
 CD East   1-10   2-12

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     10-0   17-0
 Mifflin County    8-3    9-6
 Mechanicsburg    7-4   13-4
 Lower Dauphin     5-4    9-4
 Milton Hershey    4-5    7-6
 Palmyra    3-7    5-12
 Red Land    3-8    8-10
 Hershey    0-9   0-15

People are also reading…

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle     10-1    15-1
  Northern    10-1    15-2
James Buchanan     6-4    12-6
 Shippensburg     6-5    9-9
 West Perry      4-7    7-9
 Waynesboro     4-6    6-10
 Big Spring     2-8    6-10
 Gettysburg     0-10   1-15

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity    10-1   11-7
 Bishop McDevitt     10-1   14-3
 Middletown      8-3   14-5
Susquehanna Twp.     5-5    8-8
 Boiling Springs     4-6    7-9
 East Pennsboro     3-8   3-14
 Camp Hill     2-8   4-13
Steelton-Highspire     0-10   0-12
Girls Basketball Notes: Olivia Jones' 30-point night paces unbeaten Cedar Cliff past Mifflin County

Tuesday's local results

Commonwealth Division

Chambersburg 39, Carlisle 31

Cumberland Valley 59, State College 53

Girls Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 22)

Keystone Division

Cedar Cliff 61, Mifflin County 27

Mechanicsburg 40, Red Land 35

Colonial Division

Northern girls basketball rallies past Shippensburg to keep pace atop Colonial Division

Northern 48, Shippensburg 36

Big Spring 49, Gettysburg 38

Capital Division

Susquehanna Township 58, Boiling Springs 40

Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10

Trinity 66, East Pennsboro 26

Friday's local schedule

Commonwealth Division

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.

State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Division

Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Colonial Division

Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 8 p.m.

Capital Division

Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News