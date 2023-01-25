Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 24

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 24.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 10-1
| 14-3
| Altoona
| 9-2
| 10-7
| Cumberland Valley
| 8-2
| 10-6
| State College
| 4-6
| 5-9
| Harrisburg
| 4-7
| 6-11
| Carlisle
| 3-7
| 7-9
| Chambersburg
| 3-7
| 4-13
| CD East
| 1-10
| 2-12
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Cedar Cliff
| 10-0
| 17-0
| Mifflin County
| 8-3
| 9-6
| Mechanicsburg
| 7-4
| 13-4
| Lower Dauphin
| 5-4
| 9-4
| Milton Hershey
| 4-5
| 7-6
| Palmyra
| 3-7
| 5-12
| Red Land
| 3-8
| 8-10
| Hershey
| 0-9
| 0-15
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 10-1
| 15-1
| Northern
| 10-1
| 15-2
|James Buchanan
| 6-4
| 12-6
| Shippensburg
| 6-5
| 9-9
| West Perry
| 4-7
| 7-9
| Waynesboro
| 4-6
| 6-10
| Big Spring
| 2-8
| 6-10
| Gettysburg
| 0-10
| 1-15
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Trinity
| 10-1
| 11-7
| Bishop McDevitt
| 10-1
| 14-3
| Middletown
| 8-3
| 14-5
|Susquehanna Twp.
| 5-5
| 8-8
| Boiling Springs
| 4-6
| 7-9
| East Pennsboro
| 3-8
| 3-14
| Camp Hill
| 2-8
| 4-13
|Steelton-Highspire
| 0-10
| 0-12
Tuesday's local results
Chambersburg 39, Carlisle 31
Cumberland Valley 59, State College 53
Cedar Cliff 61, Mifflin County 27
Mechanicsburg 40, Red Land 35
Northern 48, Shippensburg 36
Big Spring 49, Gettysburg 38
Susquehanna Township 58, Boiling Springs 40
Camp Hill 62, Steelton-Highspire 10
Trinity 66, East Pennsboro 26
Friday's local schedule
Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 6:30 p.m.
State College at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at West Perry, 7 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 8 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley clamps down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory
