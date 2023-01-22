 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 21

  • 0
Carlisle CV Girls Basketball 5.JPG

Carlisle's Desi White, left, looks for room around Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Ferraro finished with 11 points, and the Colts topped the WIldcats 55-30.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 21.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   9-1  13-3
 Altoona    8-2   9-7
 Cumberland Valley    7-2   10-5
 State College   4-5   5-8
 Harrisburg   4-6   6-10
 Carlisle   3-6   7-8
 Chambersburg   2-7   3-13
 CD East   1-9   2-11

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     9-0   16-0
 Mifflin County    8-2    9-5
 Mechanicsburg    6-4   12-4
 Lower Dauphin     5-4    9-4
 Palmyra    3-6    5-11
 Red Land    3-7    8-9
 Milton Hershey    3-5    6-6
 Hershey    0-9   0-15

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      9-1    14-1
  Northern     9-1    14-2
James Buchanan     6-4    12-6
 Shippensburg     6-4    9-8
 West Perry      4-6    7-8
 Waynesboro     4-6    6-10
 Big Spring     1-8    5-10
 Gettysburg     0-9   1-14

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     9-1   10-6
 Bishop McDevitt      8-1   12-3
 Middletown      8-1   14-4
Susquehanna Twp.     4-5    7-8
 Boiling Springs     4-5    7-8
 East Pennsboro     3-7   3-13
 Camp Hill     1-8   3-13
Steelton-Highspire     0-9   0-11
Trinity's Mandy Roman scores 1,000th career point in Shamrocks' setback at York Catholic

Thursday's local results

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 75, Camp Hill 36

Friday's local results

Girls Basketball Notes: Mechanicsburg, Cedar Cliff shine with defense in Mid-Penn Keystone wins

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 60, CD East 33

Cumberland Valley 56, Chambersburg 23

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19

Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12

Palmyra 47, Red Land 42 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 40, Big Spring 38

Northern 62, James Buchanan 50

Greencastle-Antrim 55, Shippensburg 32

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 41, Boiling Springs 39

East Pennsboro 48, Steelton-Highspire 16

Trinity 39, Susquehanna Township 37

Saturday's local results

Nonleague

Fleetwood 31, East Pennsboro 22

York Catholic 58, Trinity 47

Cedar Cliff 57, Red Land 29

Monday's local schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
Tags

