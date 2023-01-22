Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 21

Ferraro finished with 11 points, and the Colts topped the WIldcats 55-30.
A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 21.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 9-1 13-3 Altoona 8-2 9-7 Cumberland Valley 7-2 10-5 State College 4-5 5-8 Harrisburg 4-6 6-10 Carlisle 3-6 7-8 Chambersburg 2-7 3-13 CD East 1-9 2-11 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cedar Cliff 9-0 16-0 Mifflin County 8-2 9-5 Mechanicsburg 6-4 12-4 Lower Dauphin 5-4 9-4 Palmyra 3-6 5-11 Red Land 3-7 8-9 Milton Hershey 3-5 6-6 Hershey 0-9 0-15 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Greencastle 9-1 14-1 Northern 9-1 14-2 James Buchanan 6-4 12-6 Shippensburg 6-4 9-8 West Perry 4-6 7-8 Waynesboro 4-6 6-10 Big Spring 1-8 5-10 Gettysburg 0-9 1-14 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Trinity 9-1 10-6 Bishop McDevitt 8-1 12-3 Middletown 8-1 14-4 Susquehanna Twp. 4-5 7-8 Boiling Springs 4-5 7-8 East Pennsboro 3-7 3-13 Camp Hill 1-8 3-13 Steelton-Highspire 0-9 0-11 Thursday's local results
Bishop McDevitt 75, Camp Hill 36
Friday's local results
Cumberland Valley 56, Chambersburg 23
Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 19
Mechanicsburg 29, Lower Dauphin 12
Palmyra 47, Red Land 42 (OT)
Waynesboro 40, Big Spring 38
Northern 62, James Buchanan 50
Greencastle-Antrim 55, Shippensburg 32
Middletown 41, Boiling Springs 39
East Pennsboro 48, Steelton-Highspire 16
Trinity 39, Susquehanna Township 37
Saturday's local results
Fleetwood 31, East Pennsboro 22
York Catholic 58, Trinity 47
Cedar Cliff 57, Red Land 29
Monday's local schedule
Red Land at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's local schedule
Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Cumberland Valley clamps down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory
Carlisle's Karrine Beamer, left, has her shot blocked by Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Olivia Baldwin, left, passes the ball as Cumberland Valley's Alexa Holcomb, right, chases her during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gynasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Desi White, right, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, left, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Yaz Abu-Aiadeh, right, looks for an open teammate to pass to around Cumberland Valley's Ashley Berkheimer, left, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Desi White, left, looks for room around Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ryhan Mitchell, back, looks for an open lane around Cumberland Valley's Sienna Manns, front, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ryhan Mitchell, center, is swarmed by a host of Cumberland Valley players during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Desi White, attempts to shoot over top of Cumberland Valley's Alexa Holcomb, left, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Skyla Hancock, left, drives around Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Skyla Hancock, left, has her shot blocked by Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot during the first quarter of a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kate Berra, center, looks for someone to pass to as Carlisle applies pressure during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ryhan Mitchell, back, rolls in for a lay up during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley on Tuesday night at Gene Evans Gynasium in Carlisle.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
