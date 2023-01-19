Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 18

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 18.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 8-1
| 12-3
| Altoona
| 8-1
| 9-6
| Cumberland Valley
| 6-2
| 9-5
| State College
| 4-4
| 5-7
| Harrisburg
| 3-6
| 5-10
| Carlisle
| 2-6
| 6-8
| Chambersburg
| 2-6
| 3-12
| CD East
| 1-8
| 2-10
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Cedar Cliff
| 8-0
| 14-0
| Mifflin County
| 7-2
| 8-5
| Mechanicsburg
| 5-4
| 11-4
| Lower Dauphin
| 5-3
| 9-3
| Red Land
| 3-6
| 8-8
| Palmyra
| 2-6
| 4-11
| Milton Hershey
| 3-4
| 6-5
| Hershey
| 0-8
| 0-14
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 8-1
| 13-1
| Northern
| 8-1
| 13-2
|James Buchanan
| 6-3
| 12-5
| Shippensburg
| 6-3
| 9-7
| West Perry
| 3-6
| 6-8
| Waynesboro
| 3-6
| 5-10
| Big Spring
| 1-7
| 5-9
| Gettysburg
| 0-8
| 1-13
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Trinity
| 8-1
| 9-6
| Bishop McDevitt
| 7-1
| 10-3
| Middletown
| 7-1
| 13-4
|Susquehanna Twp.
| 4-4
| 7-6
| Boiling Springs
| 4-4
| 7-7
| East Pennsboro
| 2-7
| 2-12
| Camp Hill
| 1-7
| 3-12
|Steelton-Highspire
| 0-8
| 0-10
Monday's local results
Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34
Tuesday's local results
Cumberland Valley 52, Carlisle 33
Big Spring 55, West Perry 51
Northern 52, Waynesboro 34
Shippensburg 69, Gettysburg 46
Wednesday's local results
Cedar Cliff 52, Mechanicsburg 25
Lower Dauphin 35, Red Land 30
Trinity 50, Boiling Springs 16
Middletown 38, Camp Hill 24
Bishop McDevitt 61, East Pennsboro 33
Thursday's local schedule
Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's local schedule
CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 6:15 p.m.
Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
