Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 18

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Cliff Mechanicsburg 7.JPG

Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left, looks for an open lane around Mechanicsburg's Maycee Yanoski during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Abu Aiadeh led the Thundering Herd with 15 points in a loss to Cumberland Valley.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 18.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   8-1  12-3
 Altoona    8-1   9-6
 Cumberland Valley    6-2   9-5
 State College   4-4   5-7
 Harrisburg   3-6   5-10
 Carlisle   2-6   6-8
 Chambersburg   2-6   3-12
 CD East   1-8   2-10

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     8-0   14-0
 Mifflin County    7-2    8-5
 Mechanicsburg    5-4   11-4
 Lower Dauphin     5-3    9-3
 Red Land    3-6    8-8
 Palmyra    2-6    4-11
 Milton Hershey    3-4    6-5
 Hershey    0-8   0-14

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      8-1    13-1
  Northern     8-1    13-2
James Buchanan     6-3    12-5
 Shippensburg     6-3    9-7
 West Perry      3-6    6-8
 Waynesboro     3-6    5-10
 Big Spring     1-7    5-9
 Gettysburg     0-8   1-13

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     8-1    9-6
 Bishop McDevitt      7-1   10-3
 Middletown      7-1   13-4
Susquehanna Twp.     4-4    7-6
 Boiling Springs     4-4    7-7
 East Pennsboro     2-7   2-12
 Camp Hill     1-7   3-12
Steelton-Highspire     0-8   0-10

Monday's local results

Nonleague

Annville-Cleona 45, Camp Hill 34

Tuesday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 52, Carlisle 33

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 55, West Perry 51

Northern 52, Waynesboro 34

Shippensburg 69, Gettysburg 46

Wednesday's local results

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 52, Mechanicsburg 25

Lower Dauphin 35, Red Land 30

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 50, Boiling Springs 16

Middletown 38, Camp Hill 24

Bishop McDevitt 61, East Pennsboro 33

Thursday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 6:15 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
