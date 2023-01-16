Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 14

Irwin's 3-pointer gave the Polar Bears a lead in a 48-45 victory over Greencastle.
A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 14.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 7-1 11-2 Altoona 7-1 8-6 Cumberland Valley 5-2 8-5 State College 4-3 5-6 Harrisburg 3-5 5-9 Carlisle 2-5 6-7 Chambersburg 1-6 2-12 CD East 1-7 2-9 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall Cedar Cliff 7-0 13-0 Mifflin County 6-3 7-4 Mechanicsburg 5-3 11-3 Lower Dauphin 4-3 8-3 Red Land 3-5 8-7 Palmyra 3-5 4-9 Milton Hershey 2-4 5-5 Hershey 0-6 0-12 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Greencastle 7-1 12-1 Northern 7-1 12-2 James Buchanan 6-2 12-4 Shippensburg 5-3 8-7 West Perry 3-5 6-7 Waynesboro 3-5 5-9 Big Spring 0-7 4-9 Gettysburg 0-7 1-12 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall Trinity 7-1 8-6 Bishop McDevitt 6-1 9-3 Middletown 6-1 12-4 Susquehanna Twp. 3-4 5-6 Boiling Springs 4-3 7-6 East Pennsboro 2-6 2-11 Camp Hill 1-6 3-10 Steelton-Highspire 0-7 0-9 Friday's local results
Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 42
Cumberland Valley 59, CD East 23
Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 18
Mechanicsburg 51, Milton Hershey 41
Mifflin County 55, Red Land 31
Shippensburg 55, Big Spring 24
Northern 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43
Boiling Springs 53, Camp Hill 23
Middletown 36, East Pennsboro 33
Trinity 2, Steelton-Highspire 0 (forfeit)
Saturday's local results Crusaders Showcase at Lancaster Catholic
Berks Catholic 57, Trinity 48
Susquehannock 41, Big Spring 34
Monday's local schedule
Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's local schedule
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Photos: Boiling Springs girls basketball holds off Camp Hill in Capital opener
Camp Hill's Gabby Giles, back, looks for an open teammate as Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Sophie Chapman, left, gets boxed out by Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, back, and Mia Hemler, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Gabby Giles, left, attempts a shot during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game against Boiling Springs Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Claire Brosius, center, battles Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, left, and Mia Hemler for a rebound during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Mia Hemler, left, and Camp Hill's Gabby Giles, center, and Sophie Chapman, right, battle for a rebound during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Karen Cutler, right, looks for room to pass around Boiling Springs' Emma Decker, left, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Sophie Chapman drives around Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Quonna McCarren, left, passes the ball in front of Camp Hill's Gabby Giles during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Dec. 13 at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Julia Consiglio, left, drives around Boiling Springs' Abby Tilton, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, left, steals the ball from Camp Hill's Karen Cutler, center, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Sophia Shaw, right, and Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, left, scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Claire Brosius, left, and Sophia Shaw, right, battle with Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel for a rebound during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Capital game Tuesday night at Camp Hill High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!