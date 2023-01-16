 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 14

Mechanicsburg Gettysburg 10

Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt, front, takes the ball down the court during the first quarter in the District 3 Class 5A girls basketball championship game against Gettysburg at the Giant Center, Hershey.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Irwin's 3-pointer gave the Polar Bears a lead in a 48-45 victory over Greencastle.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 14.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   7-1  11-2
 Altoona    7-1   8-6
 Cumberland Valley    5-2   8-5
 State College   4-3   5-6
 Harrisburg   3-5   5-9
 Carlisle   2-5   6-7
 Chambersburg   1-6   2-12
 CD East   1-7   2-9

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     7-0   13-0
 Mifflin County    6-3    7-4
 Mechanicsburg    5-3   11-3
 Lower Dauphin     4-3    8-3
 Red Land    3-5    8-7
 Palmyra    3-5    4-9
 Milton Hershey    2-4    5-5
 Hershey    0-6   0-12

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      7-1    12-1
  Northern     7-1    12-2
James Buchanan     6-2    12-4
 Shippensburg     5-3    8-7
 West Perry      3-5    6-7
 Waynesboro     3-5    5-9
 Big Spring     0-7    4-9
 Gettysburg     0-7   1-12

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     7-1    8-6
 Bishop McDevitt      6-1    9-3
 Middletown      6-1   12-4
Susquehanna Twp.     3-4    5-6
 Boiling Springs     4-3    7-6
 East Pennsboro     2-6   2-11
 Camp Hill     1-6   3-10
Steelton-Highspire     0-7    0-9

Friday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg 44, Carlisle 42

Cumberland Valley 59, CD East 23

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 36, Lower Dauphin 18

Mechanicsburg 51, Milton Hershey 41

Mifflin County 55, Red Land 31

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 55, Big Spring 24

Northern 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 53, Camp Hill 23

Middletown 36, East Pennsboro 33

Trinity 2, Steelton-Highspire 0 (forfeit)

Saturday's local results

Crusaders Showcase at Lancaster Catholic

Berks Catholic 57, Trinity 48

Nonleague

Susquehannock 41, Big Spring 34

Monday's local schedule

Nonleague

Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
