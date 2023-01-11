Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 11

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 11.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Central Dauphin
| 6-1
| 10-2
| Altoona
| 5-1
| 5-4
| Cumberland Valley
| 4-2
| 7-5
| State College
| 4-2
| 5-5
| Carlisle
| 2-4
| 6-6
| Harrisburg
| 2-4
| 4-7
| Chambersburg
| 1-5
| 2-10
| CD East
| 1-6
| 2-8
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Cedar Cliff
| 6-0
| 12-0
| Mifflin County
| 5-3
| 6-4
| Lower Dauphin
| 4-2
| 8-2
| Mechanicsburg
| 4-3
| 10-3
| Red Land
| 3-4
| 8-6
| Milton Hershey
| 2-3
| 4-4
| Palmyra
| 2-5
| 3-9
| Hershey
| 0-6
| 0-11
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 7-0
| 12-0
| Northern
| 6-1
| 11-2
|James Buchanan
| 4-1
| 9-4
| Shippensburg
| 4-3
| 6-7
| West Perry
| 3-3
| 6-5
| Waynesboro
| 2-5
| 4-9
| Big Spring
| 0-6
| 4-7
| Gettysburg
| 0-6
| 1-10
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Trinity
| 6-1
| 7-5
| Bishop McDevitt
| 5-1
| 8-2
| Middletown
| 5-1
| 10-4
|Susquehanna Twp.
| 3-3
| 5-5
| Boiling Springs
| 3-3
| 6-6
| East Pennsboro
| 2-5
| 2-10
| Camp Hill
| 1-5
| 3-9
|Steelton-Highspire
| 0-6
| 0-8
Tuesday's local results
Central Dauphin 36, Carlisle 24
Cumberland Valley 69, Harrisburg 40
Cedar Cliff 38, Red Land 16
Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 26
James Buchanan 70, Big Spring 43
Northern 53, Gettysburg 7
Shippensburg 63, West Perry 44
Boiling Springs 2, Steel-High 0 (SH forfeit)
Camp Hill 41, East Pennsboro 40
Trinity 40, Bishop McDevitt 38
Wednesday's local results
East Pennsboro 49, Trinity 45
York Catholic 49, Northern 48
Boiling Springs 39, Hanover 29
Friday's local schedule
Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.
CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.
Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
