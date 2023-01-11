 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Shippensburg 7.JPG

Shippensburg's Ryleigh Minor, right, looks for room around Carlisle's Desi White during the second quarter of a tip-off tournament game on Friday night at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Jan. 11.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Central Dauphin   6-1  10-2
 Altoona    5-1   5-4
 Cumberland Valley    4-2   7-5
 State College   4-2   5-5
 Carlisle   2-4   6-6
 Harrisburg   2-4   4-7
 Chambersburg   1-5   2-10
 CD East   1-6   2-8

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     6-0   12-0
 Mifflin County    5-3    6-4
 Lower Dauphin     4-2    8-2
 Mechanicsburg    4-3   10-3
 Red Land    3-4    8-6
 Milton Hershey    2-3    4-4
 Palmyra    2-5   3-9
 Hershey    0-6   0-11

People are also reading…

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      7-0    12-0
  Northern     6-1    11-2
James Buchanan     4-1    9-4
 Shippensburg     4-3    6-7
 West Perry      3-3    6-5
 Waynesboro     2-5    4-9
 Big Spring     0-6    4-7
 Gettysburg     0-6   1-10

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Trinity     6-1    7-5
 Bishop McDevitt      5-1    8-2
 Middletown      5-1   10-4
Susquehanna Twp.     3-3    5-5
 Boiling Springs     3-3    6-6
 East Pennsboro     2-5   2-10
 Camp Hill     1-5    3-9
Steelton-Highspire     0-6    0-8

Tuesday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 36, Carlisle 24

Cumberland Valley 69, Harrisburg 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 38, Red Land 16

Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 26

Mid-Penn Colonial

Girls Basketball Notes: Cedar Cliff extends unbeaten streak and other notes as teams enter season's 2nd half

James Buchanan 70, Big Spring 43

Northern 53, Gettysburg 7

Shippensburg 63, West Perry 44

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 2, Steel-High 0 (SH forfeit)

Camp Hill 41, East Pennsboro 40

Trinity 40, Bishop McDevitt 38

Wednesday's local results

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 49, Trinity 45

Nonleague

York Catholic 49, Northern 48

Boiling Springs 39, Hanover 29

Friday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlisle's Parker Smith sprints down the lane for the layup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News