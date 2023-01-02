 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls Basketball

Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 1

Trinity's Natalie Freed sinks a three point shot during the first quarter in a nonleague game against Columbia Dec. 21 at Trinity High School.

Loran led Mechanicsburg girls basketball with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game.

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played in 2022.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 Cumberland Valley    3-0   6-2
 Central Dauphin   2-1   6-2
 Carlisle   2-1   6-3
 Altoona    2-1   2-4
 State College   1-2   2-5
 Harrisburg   1-2   3-5
 Chambersburg   1-2   2-6
 CD East   0-3   1-5

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall 
 Cedar Cliff     2-0    8-0
 Lower Dauphin     2-1    6-1
 Mifflin County    2-1    3-3

 Mechancisburg

    2-2

    8-2

 Milton Hershey    2-2    4-3
 Palmyra    2-2   3-6
 Red Land    2-3   6-5
 Hershey    0-3   0-7

COLONIAL DIVISION

 Team  Division   Overall 
 Greencastle      3-0    8-0
 West Perry      3-0    6-2
  Northern     3-1    8-1
 Shippensburg     2-2    4-6
James Buchanan     1-1    3-3
 Waynesboro     1-3    3-7
 Big Spring     0-3    4-4
 Gettysburg     0-3    1-6

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division   Overall 
 Middletown      3-0    8-2
 Bishop McDevitt      3-0    5-1
 Trinity     3-0    4-4
Susquehanna Twp.     1-2    3-4
 Boiling Springs     1-2    3-5
 East Pennsboro     1-2    1-7
 Camp Hill     0-3    1-6
Steelton-Highspire     0-3    0-4
Tuesday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's local schedule

Nonleague

Red Land at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

