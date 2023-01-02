Mid-Penn girls basketball standings through Jan. 1

A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played in 2022.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| Cumberland Valley
| 3-0
| 6-2
| Central Dauphin
| 2-1
| 6-2
| Carlisle
| 2-1
| 6-3
| Altoona
| 2-1
| 2-4
| State College
| 1-2
| 2-5
| Harrisburg
| 1-2
| 3-5
| Chambersburg
| 1-2
| 2-6
| CD East
| 0-3
| 1-5
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Cedar Cliff
| 2-0
| 8-0
| Lower Dauphin
| 2-1
| 6-1
| Mifflin County
| 2-1
| 3-3
Mechancisburg
2-2
8-2
| Milton Hershey
| 2-2
| 4-3
| Palmyra
| 2-2
| 3-6
| Red Land
| 2-3
| 6-5
| Hershey
| 0-3
| 0-7
COLONIAL DIVISION
| Team
| Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 3-0
| 8-0
| West Perry
| 3-0
| 6-2
| Northern
| 3-1
| 8-1
| Shippensburg
| 2-2
| 4-6
|James Buchanan
| 1-1
| 3-3
| Waynesboro
| 1-3
| 3-7
| Big Spring
| 0-3
| 4-4
| Gettysburg
| 0-3
| 1-6
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Middletown
| 3-0
| 8-2
| Bishop McDevitt
| 3-0
| 5-1
| Trinity
| 3-0
| 4-4
|Susquehanna Twp.
| 1-2
| 3-4
| Boiling Springs
| 1-2
| 3-5
| East Pennsboro
| 1-2
| 1-7
| Camp Hill
| 0-3
| 1-6
|Steelton-Highspire
| 0-3
| 0-4
Recapping the holiday slate and looking ahead to the first week of games in 2023 for Cumberland County girls basketball.
Tuesday's local schedule
Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's local schedule
Red Land at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's local schedule
Altoona at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Northern at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.
