A look at the 2022-23 Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball standings through games played Feb. 3
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Team Division Overall ab-Altoona 12-2 13-7 Central Dauphin 11-3 15-4 Cumberland Valley 9-4 12-7 Harrisburg 6-8 8-12 Carlisle 5-8 9-10 State College 4-9 8-10 Chambersburg 4-9 5-15 CD East 1-13 2-15 KEYSTONE DIVISION
Team Division Overall ab-Cedar Cliff 13-0 20-0 Mechanicsburg 10-4 16-4 Lower Dauphin 9-4 15-5 Mifflin County 9-5 10-8 Red Land 5-9 11-11 Milton Hershey 4-8 8-11 Palmyra 3-10 5-15 Hershey 0-13 0-20 COLONIAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall a-Greencastle 13-1 19-1 a-Northern 13-1 19-2 James Buchanan 9-5 15-7 Shippensburg 9-5 12-10 West Perry 4-10 7-12 Waynesboro 5-9 7-13 Big Spring 2-11 6-13 Gettysburg 0-13 2-18 CAPITAL DIVISION
Team Division Overall ab-Trinity 12-2 13-8 Bishop McDevitt 11-3 16-6 Middletown 11-3 16-5 Susquehanna Twp. 8-6 12-8 Boiling Springs 7-7 11-10 East Pennsboro 4-10 4-16 Camp Hill 3-11 5-17 Steelton-Highspire 0-14 0-16
a- clinched division title
b- clinched Mid-Penn Tournament berth
Note: The top team in each division qualifies for Mid-Penn tournament. If teams finish tied atop the standings tiebreakers — head-to-head records followed by district power ratings — will determine the division's tournament representative. Friday's local results
Harrisburg 46, Cumberland Valley 37
Carlisle 50, Central Dauphin 47
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 19
Mechanicsburg 44, Palmyra 32
Northern 52, Gettysburg 22
Shippensburg 45, West Perry 34
James Buchanan 58, Big Spring 32
Boiling Springs 54, Steelton-Highspire 9
East Pennsboro 43, Camp Hill 25
Trinity 59, Bishop McDevitt 44
Saturday's local schedule
Cedar Cliff at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Cliff pulls away from Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn Keystone girls basketball
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant sinks a three point shot during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson, left, applies pressure to Mechanicsburg's Lauren Lebo, right, during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson looks for an open teammate to pass to during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sanson looks for room to shoot in front of Mechanicsburg's Priya Loran during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, is fouled by Mechanicsburg's Lauren Lebo during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Alexis Buie, right, shoots for two points in front of Mechanicsburg's Gracen Nutt during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left, looks for an open lane around Mechanicsburg's Maycee Yanoski during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Bryn Cravener, right, applies pressure to Mechanicsburg's Maycee Yanoski during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, back, looks for a teammate to pass to as Mechanicsburg's Alaina Sweet during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, right, drives around Mechanicsburg's Alaina Sweet during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro sinks a three point shot during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones attempts a shot in front of a host of Mechanicsburg players during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game Jan. 18 at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, gets tangled up with Mechanicsburg's Priya Loran during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Wednesday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
