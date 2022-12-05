Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: Local storylines for the 2022-23 season

The ball, and the curtains, rose on the 2022-23 girls basketball season Friday.

Four local teams – Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Northern and Red Land – claimed tip-off tournament titles over the weekend.

As the schedule heads toward Mid-Penn Conference play, here’s a look at some of the local storylines to watch this season.

Eyes on the Eagles

After grabbing a share of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title in the 2021-22 campaign, reaching the District 3 championship game and the second round of the state tournament, Cumberland Valley has no intentions of losing momentum.

Led by All-State junior guard and Pitt commit Jill Jekot, the Eagles are eyeing their 11th trip to states in the last 12 years and their 10th season in the last 11 with 20 wins or more. They lost two of last year’s starters – Natalie Parsons and Dejah Hill – to graduation but have reinforcements returning in senior guard Reagan Basehore and junior forward Charli Burns, who missed all of and most of last season with their respective injuries, and guard Ashley Berkheimer expected to slot into a starting spot.

Jekot’s 17.3 points per game paced Cumberland Valley’s offense, and sophomore guard/forward Sienna Manns emerged as one of the team’s key defensive contributors alongside Hill.

“Defense is one of our key components to helping us become a great team,” Jekot said.

Trinity also brings recent success to the 2022-23 table. The Shamrocks went 19-8 last season and captured the District 3 Class 3A title. Despite losing a trio of key contributors in Lauren Trumpy (who missed last season with a knee injury), Elaina Beckett and Adrianna Stricek to graduation, Trinity returns a quartet of seniors – guards Mandy Roman, Alina Torcia and Ashely Kieff and forward Bella Brida – who will help them navigate the team’s move into Class 4A.

More history for Cedar Cliff, Mechanicsburg?

Cedar Cliff and Mechanicsburg went on to write program history after facing off against each other twice as members of the Mid-Penn Keystone Division. The Colts, powered by All-State then-freshman Olivia Jones, clutch shooting from Sydney Weyant and Taylor Ferraro, and tenacious team defense, won division and Mid-Penn titles before advancing to the Class 5A district and state semifinals. With the aforementioned three players returning to the starting lineup, Cedar Cliff looks to build on the strides it made a season ago.

Mechanicsburg also made a historic postseason march, advancing to the Class 4A district final and the state semifinals. The Wildcats graduated half of their rotation, including Cassie Eager, Emma Castilla and Bella Gilliard, but with senior leadership from guards Jayden Eager and Priya Loran and forward Gracen Nutt, and a talented freshman class that includes guard Alaina Sweet and Lauren Lebo, the Wildcats have a chance to build on their recent success.

Thundering Herd thunder ahead

Carlisle has not clinched a postseason berth since 2012 and looks to end the decadelong drought with a roster that remained intact since last season.

After a season together in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth grind, and an offseason spent refining their game, the Thundering Herd – led by senior guards Yaz Abu-Aiadeh, Desi White and Ryleigh Poole, and senior forwards Rhyan Mitchell and Gia Ryan – feel ready to take the next step.

“We have a lot of girls who have really bought in,” Herd head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn said. “They have a lot of goals for this year, and they’re willing to do whatever to make sure those goals happen.”

Meanwhile, Carlisle’s neighbor in Newville experienced the most turnover among area programs. Big Spring lost 87.5% of its offense from last year to graduation or transfer. Among those returning is senior guard Diane Kepner, who averaged 5.2 points per game last season. The Bulldogs will rely on her leadership at both ends of the floor as they look to forge a new identity.

Next steps for East Penn, Red Land, Boiling Springs

Red Land, East Pennsboro and Boiling Springs all took steps forward last season. The Patriots improved from their two wins in 2020-21 to go 6-16 in 2022 and opened this season with a pair of wins at the Elizabethtown tip-off tournament. East Pennsboro went from three wins in 2020-21 to a 5-16 mark in Tyler Smith’s first season as head coach. Boiling Springs went winless in 2020-21 but notched six wins last season and returns a senior-laden lineup as it moves into the Capital Division.

New coaches earn 1st wins

Three new head coaches stepped onto the sidelines with their teams in the weekend’s season openers. Luke Zampelli took the reins from Paula Clendaniel at Northern, and his Polar Bears held serve over the weekend to win their home tip-off tournament. Shippensburg’s Eric Minor, replacing Andrew Markel, took his Greyhounds to the tournament at Northern, going 1-1. And Donovan Taylor-Pollis, taking over for Mark Clarke, picked up his first win as Camp Hill’s head coach over Dayspring Christian in Millersburg’s Battle at the Burg tournament.