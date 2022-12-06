Mid-Penn Girls Basketball: 4 local teams claim tip-off titles, Boiling Springs wins opener and other notes

Here are some notes on local girls basketball teams through the first week of the regular season.

Tournament champions

Local teams competed in five tip-off tournaments and brought home titles from four of them. Across the river, Cumberland Valley won the Hempfield tip-off tournament with 20-plus-point wins over Governor Mifflin (61-19) and Dallastown (57-35), and Red Land knocked off a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League teams at Donegal, outlasting McCaskey (53-51) in overtime before surging past host Elizabethtown (49-24).

Cedar Cliff traveled north to State College, picking up wins against Central bucks West (46-20) and State College (63-41).

Tournament Champions! Way to go Lady Colts! pic.twitter.com/cAPXikN929 — CC Lady Colts BBall (@CCLadyColts) December 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Northern hosted its 34nd annual tip-off tournament, defeating East Pennsboro (40-15) and Carlisle (42-21) on the way to the title.

MVP Performances

Jill Jekot earned tournament MVP honors at Hempfield, averaging 28 points per game over the two contests. Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones, Northern’s Cassidy Sadler and Red Land’s Karli DaCosta also authored MVP performances at their respective tournaments.

Also named to all-tournament teams over the weekend were Carlisle’s Rhyan Mitchell and Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, Cedar Cliff’s Katherine Sansom, Red Land’s Summer Emlet, Shippensburg’s Elke Staver and Ryleigh Minor and Trinity’s Mandy Roman, who helped the Shamrocks split a pair of games at the New Oxford Tip-Off Tournament with 22 points in a 62-48 consolation game victory over New Oxford.

Bubblers get defensive

Boiling Springs opened its season Tuesday on its home floor, defeating Littlestown 38-15 in a nonleague game. The Bubblers, who did not earn their first win of the 2021-22 season until Jan. 10, set the tone Tuesday with a first-quarter-quarter shutout against the Lightning (0-1).

Offensively, Molly Starner led the Bubblers with 16 points. Molly Kimmel joined her in double figures with 10.

Strong start for freshmen

Freshmen made strong impressions in their first varsity starts. Ashley Berkheimer helped Cumberland Valley in its 3-0 start. Berkheimer scored 15 points across two games in the Hempfield tournament and added six points in the Eagles’ 55-27 win at Chambersburg Tuesday.

At Mechanicsburg, Maycee Yanoski and Alaina Sweet contributed nine points and four points to the Wildcats’ season-opening 52-28 win over Spring Grove. Mechanicsburg improved to 2-0 Tuesday with a 53-36 win at Shippensburg.

TUESDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 27

Nonleague

Greencastle-Antrim 52, Carlisle 32

Mechanicsburg 53, Shippensburg 36

Boiling Springs 38, Littlestown 15

Northern 54, Bermudian Springs 39

West Perry 53, Camp Hill 23

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Nonleague

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7;30 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAME

Nonleague

James Buchanan at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

JT Kuhn Tip-Off at Big Spring

Steelton-Highspire vs. Portage, 3:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Big Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff Colt Classic

Spring Grove vs. Susquehanna Township, 6 p.m.

West York at Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest Tournament

Mechanicsburg vs. Elco, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Shippensburg at Milton Hershey, 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.