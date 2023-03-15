ALTOONA — Mechanicsburg's girls basketball team made a run despite losing senior guard Jayden Eager to injury in the fifth game of the season, but on Wednesday at Altoona, the run ended in the PIAA Class 5A second round. South Fayette brought in size, speed and defensive pressure to take control early on its way to a 69-29 victory.

South Fayette will play Erie Cathedral Prep in a quarterfinal Saturday at a site and time to be announced.

“We just ran into a better team tonight," Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. "That team is good. They are quick, have size, and get up in your face and run the floor well."

The Wildcats had seven turnovers in the first quarter, most of them on passes that the Lion players anticipated. The Lions ended the quarter up 18-7. An 8-0 run ended the quarter as the Lions used their size, quickness and passing ability to get layup after layup.

District 7 champion South Fayette continued its run in the second quarter with a 16-2 run with all of its shots made from within 5 feet of the basket. Ava Leroux, an Elon recruit, had 12 points in the opening half and Maddie Webber, a Villanova recruit, added six but sat out the entire second quarter with two fouls.

The Lions led 40-14 at the half.

South Fayette (26-2) stretched the lead to 58-21 after three periods before mass substitutions on both sides.

The Lions outscored the Wildcats 12-3 to open the third, a run keyed by South Fayette's interior passing. They also added two putbacks after misses.

“We have kids who are good shooters on this team, but we felt we could use our size in the paint,” Lion head coach Bryan Bennett said. “I thought overall we played very well on both ends of the floor."

Leroux, a 6-foot-3 center, is the daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguin Francois Leroix. Along with Leroux and Webber, Lainey Yater and Erica Hall are all sifting through college offers.

Leroux finished with 21 points while Yater added 12, and Hall and Webber combined to score 20 points.

"We just played one of the best teams in the state tonight," McAllister said. "Very few teams will touch that team. Our young kids got a lot of experience this year, which will pay off next year.”

Graduating three seniors in Gracen Nutt, Priya Loran and Eager, the Wildcats are set to return three freshmen who played significant minutes and two sophomores who also saw major minutes.

Lauren Lebo, one of the freshmen, led the Wildcats with 10 points Wednesday. Nutt added five.

“We had a great run," McAllister said, "and nothing about tonight will change any feelings that I have for this team."

