Mechanicsburg took care of business Tuesday and qualified for the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball tournament by edging Milton Hershey for the third time this season in a 49-31 District 3 first-round game at Mechanicsburg Area High School.

The Wildcats will host No. 5 Lower Dauphin in the quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. Lower Dauphin, which defeated Susquehanna Township 40-37 in a first-round contest Tuesday, split a pair of games with the Wildcats during the regular season in the Keystone Division matchups.

In two other division games during the regular season, Mechanicsburg had beaten Milton Hershey 38-31 and 51-41.

The No. 4 Wildcats (17-6) jumped out to a 9-2 lead Tuesday on buckets from Alaina Sweet and Priya Loran and steals and baskets from Maycee Yanoski and Lauren Lebo.

After Mechanicsburg stretched the lead to 17-6 on a scoring spurt from Yanoski and Lebo, Milton Hershey coach Tina Klotzbeecher Thomas got the Spartans going with a spirited timeout. Milton Hershey’s ensuing defensive pressure forced several Wildcat turnovers and allowed the Spartans to get back into the game. They trailed only 20-18 at the half despite going only four of eight at the foul line.

“We started well, but then we started to stand around in that second quarter,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said. “We put the ball on the floor right away, and we weren’t cutting nor looking for good shots.”

But Mechanicsburg answered right out of the locker room. Three-pointers from Lebo and Gracen Nutt gave the Wildcats a 26-18 advantage and sparked an 18-0 run before the Spartans finally scored with 55 seconds left in the quarter.

“The second half, we really played much better,” McAllister said. “We moved the ball, didn’t turn it over and played much better. We stayed aggressive and kept looking to score. They are big, and we had two very good games with them this year.”

Nutt scored all of her 14 points in the second half. Lebo added 13, and Loran added 11, all in the opening half.

Washington led the Spartans with 18 points.

“We knew they were a good team, and they play good defense,” said Klotzbeecher-Thomas. “We are trying to build a new culture around here. I am a tough coach and the kids know that and they will play tough all of the time. We are getting there, but we are still building our program at the younger levels so kids are ready to play when they get to this level. Mechanicsburg hit big threes in their gym and that is what you are supposed to do: Hit those key shots in your own gym.”

