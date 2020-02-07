Mechanicsburg's top billing in 5A highlights local contingent in final official District 3 power rankings

Befitting its 21-1 record, Mechanicsburg girls basketball was locked into the No. 1 seed when the final official District 3 Class 5A power rankings were posted Friday night.

One of the Mid-Penn's top teams will host East Pennsboro (12-10) in the first round of districts, which in 5A begins Feb. 18.

The official brackets are expected to be posted late Friday night, District 3 said, after publication.

The Wildcats were easily Cumberland County's best performing team, starting the year 20-0. They are a threat to win their first ever district championship.

The 'Cats and Panthers are not the only Sentinel-area reps in the class or in the District 3 tournament.

Northern (14-8) grabbed the 14th seed in 5A and will visit No. 3 West York in the opener, and Shippensburg (13-9, No. 12) travels to fifth-ranked Spring Grove.

Central Dauphin's second-half surge this season lifted the Rams over defending champion Cumberland Valley (15-2) for the top spot in the 6A rankings. The Eagles played several games in California against non-PIAA opponents, which did not count to their power ranking formula.

CV earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of Hempfield vs. Wilson.