With his team nursing a three-point lead with 5.9 seconds left, Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister was straightforward in the huddle during Lower Dauphin's final timeout. The Wildcats still had a foul to give, so he wanted his girls to immediately foul on the Falcons' inbound pass to run precious seconds off the clock and force another reset.

Lower Dauphin's Cadyn Eismann ran toward the entry pass in the corner, and Maycee Yanoski grabbed the junior guard, but no whistle from any of the three referees came. Instead, the last thing McAllister wanted to see in that situation happened as Eismann hoisted up the potential game-tying shot.

The attempt went long, though, not even drawing iron, and Mechanicsburg escaped with the 22-19 victory in the District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday evening to advance in the postseason.

"The bottom line is you can't question their effort," McAllister said. "You can't question their grit and their toughness. None of them could have played any harder."

Mechanicsburg (18-6) advances to face top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim, a 49-33 quarterfinal winner over Susquehannock, on Monday evening. The Wildcats and seniors Jayden Eager, Priya Loran, and Gracen Nutt are appearing in their fourth straight Class 5A semifinal.

"It's important for our community as well," Loran said. "It allows us to build our legacy. It also shows the younger girls this is where you can make it and what you can do. It's a memory I'll never forget."

Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin previously played in two low-scoring affairs this season, totaling 86 points in the games. The playoff matchup on Friday was the same, as neither side could cobble together scoring runs to gain any breathing room.

Lower Dauphin (18-6) held the ball down three in the final minute of the third quarter, looking for a high-percentage shot as the clock dwindled to zero. The Falcons' Cassidy Piegzik drove to the basket, but Wildcat freshman Alaina Sweet rotated over to block the attempt and corral the loose ball. Mechanicsburg quickly pushed the ball to a streaking Nutt, who laid it in before the buzzer sounded. The potential four-point swing in that sequence proved pivotal in a game where points were at a premium.

"That's a big momentum play," McAllister said. "In a game where it's a one-possession game, every one of those chances counts."

Mechanicsburg was a dismal 0-for-16 from beyond the arc, but the Wildcats' defense was spectacular all 32 minutes as it contended with the taller frontcourt of Lower Dauphin. Two late steals from Loran helped seal the victory, as the senior made her presence known on both ends of the floor.

"I can't tell you how many times the ball went into the post, and she went and dug and got her hands on it," McAllister said. "The ball went over the top, and she got her hands on it. It's incredible. For her, it's not just this crazy athletic ability. It's she's just smart, and she's intelligent, and she's savvy, and she's gritty. She's all those things. That's a senior who wants to keep winning, and she's willing to do whatever it takes."

Lauren Wahlers led Lower Dauphin with seven points while Lilli Knudsen and Shannon Angerer each chipped in with five.

Nutt finished with eight points for the Wildcats, and Sweet added 6 in the victory.

"C-Mac tells us every practice that defense is what wins games," Loran said. "We make it a clinic every time you step on the court. When our team is cohesive like that on defense, it makes for a pretty good game."

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Milton Hershey in District 3 Class 5A girls basketball opener