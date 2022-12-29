Mechanicsburg girls basketball outlasts Northeastern in 34-33 thriller for holiday tournament title

MANCHESTER — Mechanicsburg went five minutes and 30 seconds before making a field goal in the Northeastern Holiday Tournament’s championship game Thursday and later made two baskets in the third quarter. But throughout their cold spells, they did everything else, pulling in rebounds, forcing turnovers and applying their signature defensive tenacity.

And at the end of the night, they lifted a trophy.

The Wildcats outlasted tournament host Northeastern for a 34-33 victory, bringing home hardware and ending the calendar year with a statement win over a Bobcat team that entered Thursday with one loss this season.

“I asked them several times tonight to play harder for longer,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “Can you play a little harder? Can you play a little harder? Can you play a little harder? They answered the bell every time.”

Priya Loran led the bell-answering for the Wildcats (8-2). The senior guard complemented her game-high 15 points with 10 rebounds and provided perimeter pressure on defense. Named the tournament's most valuable player, she scored seven points in the final 2:30 of the first quarter, a run capped by a steal, a score, a drawn foul and a made free throw that gave Mechancisburg its first lead at 8-7.

“A big thing in Mechanicsburg’s program is consistency,” Loran said, “and I think we really wanted to keep that going tonight. I had to step up to the plate and lead my team, and I really wanted that W.”

The Bobcats (7-2), unbeaten at home and riding a four-game winning streak into Thursday’s final, punched back with points in transition and an inside presence from junior center Colleen Finnegan, whose 13 points led the Northeastern attack. Coleman drained two free throws to give the Bobcats their largest lead of the night, at 26-20, with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter. It capped a 7-0 run for Northeastern and raised the cheers raining down from the home crowd a few decibels.

It also gave the Wildcats another bell to answer.

“We talked this morning about getting back and getting organized on defense, just slowing them down enough to get organized,” McAllister said. “I felt like most of the time tonight, we were able to get to our spots and get organized, and from there on, we really defended. We made them work for everything.”

The defense led to offense. A 6-0 Mechanicsburg run — two Loran baskets sandwiching two points from Alaina Sweet — erased the Northwestern advantage with 6:45 remaining. Finnegan drained a corner 3-pointer, and the Wildcats answered with points from Maycee Yanoski and Loran. The game featured nine lead changes but none after Loran’s two free throws with 2:09 remaining gave the Wildcats a 30-29 advantage.

“They played good defense,” first-year Northeastern coach Mo Coleman said of the Wildcats. “They’re up in your face. They switched a lot, which I thought would be to our advantage, but they forced us to make some bad decisions. They’re a heck of a team.”

Mechanicsburg senior Gracen Nutt, named to the all-tournament team, helped ice the game with a pair of shots from the free-throw line. Moments later, she had her fists raised amid Mechanicsburg’s celebratory huddle when the Northeastern announcer proclaimed the Wildcats champions.

“I think the two seniors sort of did some things in some spots that sort of shows their mettle a little bit,” McAllister said. “They’ve been through this, and I think our young kids benefit tremendously from going through this. You can’t teach it in practice. You’ve just got to do this and get through it.”

