Jayden Eager thought it might not have been that bad.

The Mechanicsburg senior guard went up to block a shot in a Dec. 13 game at Milton Hershey — a clean block, no foul, she recalls with pride — before she twisted her left foot while landing. She left the game, and when she tried to change her shoes in the locker room, her left knee gave out.

It was that bad. Eager suffered tears to her ACL and her meniscus. Her senior season was over, and the script for the Wildcats’ season, which relied heavily on contributions from seniors Eager, Priya Loran and Gracen Nutt, suddenly, needed a rewrite.

“The timing of it was difficult,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister. “We had played 30-40 games in the summer with Jayden. We had been through our fall workouts, our preseason stuff, the first three or four weeks of the season with her. We had prepared for a team that included her as a big part of what we were trying to do.”

The Wildcats’ ambitions included a return to the state tournament, where the seniors had played in their previous three seasons. Saturday, despite the adversity, the Wildcats are scheduled to check off that box again.

Behind step-up seasons from Nutt and Loran, an injection of energy from three starting freshmen and Eager’s influence from the sidelines, Mechanicsburg fought its way to a third-place finish in the District 3 tournament and earned the right to host a first-round state playoff game.

They host WPIAL fourth-place finisher Woodland Hills in a Class 5A opener Saturday at 3 p.m.

“Nobody was going to just slide in there and do what (Eager) did,” McAllister said. “But when you’ve got a bunch of tough kids, a bunch of motivated kids, kids who play for each other and don’t care a lot about stats and who gets credit, then together, everybody can do a little more. We had some tough nights, but we also had a lot of close games this year that we won and allowed us to put together the kind of record that we have now.”

Before the state tournament berth, and before a dramatic 39-37 overtime victory against Northern in the District 3 third-place game, the Wildcats needed to recover from the sinking feeling that hit the pit of their collective stomachs at Milton Hershey when Eager suffered her injury.

“At the beginning of the season, you always talk about your goals to get to states, to get to districts,” Loran said. “When (Eager) went down, I think that kind of put us into a mindset where we stopped thinking in the future perspective and needed to just start just taking it game by game, and that’s what we did.”

The game-by-game approach immediately took the Wildcats into one of their season’s toughest stretches. They lost by 25 points at home against undefeated Cedar Cliff, which later won the district’s Class 6A title, and dropped a 26-19 decision at Lower Dauphin four days later in their lowest offensive output of the season.

“That’s a pretty quick learning curve,” McAllister said of the stretch.

Turning point

Nine days after the loss to Lower Dauphin, the Wildcats conquered the curve. They pieced together a 10-point win over Red Land to cap the pre-Christmas schedule and then defeated Conestoga Valley 45-29 in the first game of a holiday tournament at Northeastern. And in the championship game against the Bobcats, who hadn’t lost at home, Mechanicsburg pulled off a 34-33 victory.

“I think that was the first time that we actually played against a really good team and battled to the end,” Loran said. “It was a really tight game, and Gracen knocked down a couple free throws at the end, which really put us up, and it showed us that we have enough cohesiveness and enough talent that we can take on good teams.”

Loran scored to lead the team and complement a 10-rebound performance in the dramatic win.

“Priya and Gracen, they’ve played well all year,” McAllister said, “but there are games I could run down through and say they sort of put us on their back a little bit and stepped up, and I think that’s what you want from your seniors.”

It also gave Mechanicsburg’s trio of freshman starters — guards Maycee Yanoski and Alaina Sweet and forward Lauren Lebo — a signature win early in their careers together. Sophomores Dani Klinger and Jada Lacey step off the bench to fill out McAllister’s main rotation of players.

“For us to go on the road and beat a good team like that, in a one-point win, you have to sort of get through that,” McAllister said. “You have to figure it out, and you have to do it. Up to that point, the young kids hadn’t necessarily been in a game like that where every possession was so important to the end, and they got through it.”

A little more than two months after the Northeastern game, the Wildcats faced another road test with pivotal possessions when they visited Northern with third place in District 3 on the line.

The Polar Bears had beaten Mechanicsburg by 14 points in the regular-season finale for both teams, but the Wildcats exacted their revenge. Sweet’s basket in the final minute was the difference and the culmination of season-long contributions from the Wildcat freshman class.

“We couldn’t just rely on the seniors,” Sweet said. “As freshmen, we had to come together more so we could help win games and not just rely on them.”

Along with Sweet and Yanoski, a guard with quick-strike defense and long-range shooting, Lebo helped solidify the lineup, sliding into a starting role in Eager’s absence.

“They sort of got thrown into the deep end there,” McAllister said, “and they handled themselves pretty impressively.”

Eager to contribute

While Mechanicsburg adjusted its season’s script, Eager worked to overcome the finality of her season-ending injury.

“It was a very emotional time,” she said. “Everyone’s been so supportive. They brought me gifts and everything. It was definitely a mental challenge when it first happened. I was very down and almost depressed. But I’m getting back on my feet, and now that I’m going through PT, I’m just thinking positively.”

Eager had been the Wildcats’ catalyst on the team’s run to the 2022 state semifinals, playing the best basketball of her career — alongside her sister, Cassie, then a senior — after experiencing exponential growth in confidence as a junior. She carried it into a strong start to her senior season.

“She was averaging 13, 14 points per game,” McAllister said. “She was matching up with the other team’s best kid, handling the basketball, running the floor, shooting it. She was really setting up for a monster-type year. She was really involved in everything we did with our offensive sets and with the way we play defensively. It was a lot of experience to go with some real talent. … She hurt herself on a play that was an all-out-hustle-type play, a play that sort of personifies a little bit who she is and how she plays and competes.”

Coming off knee surgery, Eager still found a way to influence the team, staying in the gym and taking on a different type of leadership role.

“She just brought a lot of energy and leadership,” Nutt said. “She’s been giving some of the younger girls some advice, things she sees on the court. Having played for so long, she’s definitely been able to coach up some of the younger girls on the sideline. Even in practice, just her being here, providing some laughs and stuff like that, and just keeping the energy up in the gym all the time, it’s been great.”

The time in the gym with her teammates, and with Mechanicsburg’s coaches, has helped Eager through her recovery from injury.

“Everyone is so involved, and they’re still considering me part of the team,” she said, “and I love it. And everyone is still really open to suggestions, so I can kind of feel as though I’m taking more of a coach’s role, and I can help them with plays and teach them things I know from experience.”

The freshmen, in particular, have benefitted from Eager’s influence.

‘She gave us a good confidence boost,” Yanoski said. “If we had made a mistake, she would always have our backs so we could just put it in our past.”

And as Yanoski and her freshmen teammates head into the state tournament, the Wildcats look to continue their revised script into the future.

“We’re not quite as deep,” McAllister said, “so other kids are coming off the bench and playing minutes. Even if it’s only six or eight minutes a game, those kids are forced into maybe roles they wouldn’t have had to play. It goes the whole way down through our JV kids, and I think they all came together pretty impressively. I was pretty proud to watch it happen.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Milton Hershey in District 3 Class 5A girls basketball opener