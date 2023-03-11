Trying to follow up after Mechanicsburg boys basketball won its PIAA Class 5A first-round game Friday in Pittsburgh, the girls prevailed 47-44 in overtime against Woodland Hills Saturday afternoon at Mechanicsburg High School.

The win moves the Wildcats into the second round Wednesday against South Fayette, a 73-33 winner over West York, at a site and time to be determined.

Leading 42-38 with just over two minutes left, the Wildcats couldn’t get a shot to fall and Woodland's Hope Hawkins got free under the basket for the tying shot in regulation.

Freshman Lauren Lebo cut to the basket and laid one in for the early 44-42 lead in overtime. Several defensive stops later, and the ‘Cats had the ball with just over two minutes left. Wolverine coaches were screaming to foul, but the Wildcats were able to run off almost 80 seconds before freshman Maycee Yanoski found Nutt on the cut for an easy bucket.

Kayla Walter knocked down two free throws to cut the deficit to two, but the ‘Cats were able to spread the floor and Nutt was fouled with .9 seconds. She made the first, missed the second and reached up to block a final three-fourths court shot by the Wolverines.

The Wolverines led 9-6 and things looked bleak for the ‘Cats as Gracen Nutt was on the bench after getting hit in the head and Lebo picked up her second foul.

Woodland Hills (13-13), the District 7 fourth seed, continued to pound the ball inside to its three bigs Cierra Guest, Hope Hawkins, and Carmen Vasquez. Woodland would stretch the lead out to 28-17, just prior to the half. Nutt banged home a corner trey to cut the halftime deficit to 28-20.

Freshman Alaina Sweet went on a personal six-point run to cut the deficit to two and the Wildcats went on a 14-2 run in the third to take a four-point lead after three quarters.

“Coach McAllister talked about the things were doing well and the things we needed to do better in the second half,” Nutt said. “We moved better and cut to the basket and made much better passes. Lauren Lebo shut down their bigs and we certainly played more our brand of basketball."

Each possession was important, and the Wildcats did a much better job of not turning the ball over.

“We were much more active and moved the ball well in the second half,” McAllister said. “We couldn’t get shots to fall and we started to press a bit. At half, we talked about pressure and movement and blocking out, the little things we needed to do. I am so proud of these kids. They earned this win. Every one of them did things to help today.”

Lebo led Mechanicsburg with 14 points while Nutt and Loran added 12 and 11 each. Sweet tallied 10, all in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Woodland Hills (13-14) season came to an end, but were led by Hawkins' 16 points. Carmen Vasquez and Jhalynn Wilson each added eight points.

“Nobody on this team cares about scoring or stats, so it was important for us to each do the little things — get a rebound, a stop, a good pass, and no turnovers,” Loran said. “I couldn’t get my shots to fall so I needed to do other things like rebounding the ball and finding the open player.”