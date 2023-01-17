Jill Jekot's 25 points help Cumberland Valley girls basketball pull away from Carlisle

Carlisle’s girls basketball team had closed the gap against Cumberland Valley midway through the third quarter of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown. The Thundering Herd had ridden a 7-0 lead to cut the Eagles’ lead to two points, and Rhyan Mitchell dished a pass to Skyla Hancock at the baseline to set up a potential game-tying layup.

But the Eagles’ Jill Jekot raced into the lane, blocked the shot, followed the play as it went down the court, received a pass from Sienna Manns and hit a 3-pointer to bump the lead back up to five.

The sequence snuffed out Carlisle’s comeback bid. Jekot finished with 25 points to lead all scorers, and the Eagles pulled away from the shorthanded Herd for their third straight victory, a 52-33 decision at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

“We just need to keep improving week to week,” Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf said. “In each week, there are practices and games. The practices are kind of the studying, and the games are the test. And what we want to do is keep passing tests, keep passing tests, and as we move forward, it’s ultimately preparing us for the playoffs.”

Tuesday’s game in a hostile exam room saw the Eagles (9-5, 6-2 Commonwealth) build a 14-8 lead by the end of a choppy first quarter, highlighted by a long outlet pass from Manns to Jekot in the midst of a late 6-0 run. Manns finished with six assists, and the Eagles capitalized on defensive rebounds and 16 Carlisle turnovers to spring their scoring plays.

“One of our things that we always like to say before the game is to always look for transition,” said Alexa Holcomb, who joined Jekot in double figures with 10 points. “If we get the pass off the steal, we just look up, and that always gets us fired up.”

But the Thundering Herd (6-8, 2-6), with senior guard Ryleigh Poole out due to an ankle injury, charged back into the game late in the second quarter. A jumper from Mitchell (10 points) ended a scoring drought that spanned six minutes, 45 seconds, and a pair of 3-pointers from Yaz Abu-Aiadeh cut the deficit to four points, at 20-16, by the end of the first half.

“She stepped up tonight,” Carlisle head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn said of Abu-Aiadeh, who led the Herd with 15 points. “I think knowing Ryleigh was out, she knew she kind of had to take over scoring for us to have a chance to win. She played the entire game, and I was really happy with how she played tonight.”

But the Eagles tightened up defensively, opened the third quarter with a 5-0 run and answered the Herd’s third-quarter push with Jekot’s 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run into the first minute of the final quarter.

“We just had some lapses there,” Stasyszyn said, “some mistakes that a player like Jekot is going to capitalize on. And then momentum switched, and we couldn’t fight back against adversity.”

Jekot scored 17 second-half points on her way to 25, helping the Eagles pull away and pass their most recent Mid-Penn Commonwealth test.

“What’s interesting is it doesn’t seem like it’s 25,” Wolf said, “but you look up at the end of the game, and it’s 25, and that’s a credit to her. She finds ways to score outside, driving. She gets offensive rebound and putbacks and gets some from the foul line. When you’re scoring from all the principal areas in a game, before long, you’re in the 20 column.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley calms down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory