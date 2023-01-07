'I was just waiting for my turn': Jill Jekot joins sisters in Cumberland Valley's 1,000-point club

The showcase in between the main doors to Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome houses decorative basketballs that feature the names and milestones of standout players from the program’s past. The case’s top left shelf features three balls honoring milestones for the three oldest Jekot sisters – Kelly (2,000 points), Katie (1,000 points) and Julie (1,000 points).

Friday night, at the Eagle Dome’s basket closest to the wall behind the showcase, youngest sister Jill reserved space beside them.

Jill’s bucket with 1:12 remaining in the first quarter of a 38-35 loss to Central Dauphin gave the junior 1,000 career points. She became the 11th player in Cumberland Valley history to reach a four-digit point total and the fourth from one of Pennsylvania’s most decorated basketball families.

“It’s kind of like a family affair,” said Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf, who oversaw the careers of all four sisters. “You’ve got to give credit to Katie and Kelly and Julie as well. Jill’s the last one. She’s really good, and we’re hoping she gets another 1,000 here at CV.”

Katie and Kelly and Julie all sat courtside Friday night, just as Jill witnessed each of their milestone moments. Kelly, who finished her college career at Penn State in 2021, reached 1,000 points in 2015 and hit the 2,000-point mark in February 2016. Katie, currently playing at St. Joe’s as a grad student, reached the 1,000-point milestone the following December, and Julie, a sophomore at LaSalle, scored her 1,000th point as Jill’s teammate in 2021.

“She had a great experience with that,” Jill said of Julie’s milestone moment. “So I was just waiting for my turn.”

Jill, a Pitt commit, raced toward the 1,000-point threshold in the first month of the season, averaging 26.7 points per game through the Eagles’ first nine contests. The season-opening stretch included a 41-point output Dec. 20 against King’s Fork (Va.) in the United Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and a 31-point performance Tuesday at Altoona. It left her with 996 points heading into Friday’s contest against the Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival she’s seen on the court more than any other program.

“It’s always just a little nerve-wracking, in a sense, to come in here and know that you still have to make four points to get there,” Jill said, “even though my average is higher than that. CD’s a good team, so you just never know.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point while Eagles fall to Central Dauphin