HS Girls Basketball: Maddie LaFrance, Central Dauphin exact revenge on Cumberland Valley, take over Commonwealth lead

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The last meeting went to double overtime — the encore had major division implications.
Central Dauphin avenged a 43-38 loss to Cumberland Valley at the start January, rallying Wednesday night in the second half to beat the Eagles 43-41 at Central Dauphin High School. The Rams survived two last-gasp shots from the Eagles, including the potential game-winning shot that rattled out. The win moves the Rams a game ahead of the Eagles, with State College lurking nearby one game back as well.
“We lacked that energy in the first half with Haleigh Lackner out with foul trouble,” Rams head coach Randy Gambelunghe said. “I just talked about believing in themselves at the half. I told a couple of kids we needed some offense from them due to the defense [the Eagles] were playing. We finally got some shots to go down and give us a lift.”
Cumberland Valley (13-3, 11-2) jumped out to an early 8-2 lead behind Hannah Sauve. Combined with Dejah Hill, the Eagles stretched that lead to 19-9 in the second quarter and led 21-12 at the half.
Central Dauphin (18-1, 12-1) scored the first six points of the second half and later took the lead on a Caroline Shiery bucket in the paint.
Hill scored to tie the game at 33, but a foul on a long shot gave the Rams three free throws. Maddie LaFrance, who had a game-high 16 points, made two of them to give the Rams a two-point advantage.
Hill scored on a three-point play to put CV back ahead by one, but the team couldn’t stretch the lead as it missed multiple foul shots.
Marlie Dickerson scored in the paint, but the Rams couldn’t extend the lead from there after they missed the front end of two one-and-ones.
Julie Jekot, who was visibly frustrated with the defense of CD’s Izzy Vogel, finally shook loose and drained a 3-pointer late to cut the deficit to three. Jekot finished with eight points.
“We played good defense in the first half but didn’t defend as well in the second half, and as they got closer, they gained the momentum and the momentum shifted,” Eagles head coach Bill Wolf said. “Our execution could have been better, and we weren’t getting the stops we got early. Izzy Vogel had a really good game, on defense and seven points.”
Sauve (15) and Hill (11) combined for 26 points for the Eagles.
The past five District 3 large school girls basketball titles have been won by either CD or CV, with Wilson back in 2013-14 the last team other than those two to claim gold.