HS Girls Basketball: Maddie LaFrance, Central Dauphin exact revenge on Cumberland Valley, take over Commonwealth lead

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The last meeting went to double overtime — the encore had major division implications.

Central Dauphin avenged a 43-38 loss to Cumberland Valley at the start January, rallying Wednesday night in the second half to beat the Eagles 43-41 at Central Dauphin High School. The Rams survived two last-gasp shots from the Eagles, including the potential game-winning shot that rattled out. The win moves the Rams a game ahead of the Eagles, with State College lurking nearby one game back as well.

“We lacked that energy in the first half with Haleigh Lackner out with foul trouble,” Rams head coach Randy Gambelunghe said. “I just talked about believing in themselves at the half. I told a couple of kids we needed some offense from them due to the defense [the Eagles] were playing. We finally got some shots to go down and give us a lift.”

Cumberland Valley (13-3, 11-2) jumped out to an early 8-2 lead behind Hannah Sauve. Combined with Dejah Hill, the Eagles stretched that lead to 19-9 in the second quarter and led 21-12 at the half.

Central Dauphin (18-1, 12-1) scored the first six points of the second half and later took the lead on a Caroline Shiery bucket in the paint.