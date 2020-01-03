SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley didn’t shoot well from the field, struggled with turnovers in stretches and at times were rushed offensively.
But the Eagles still knocked off undefeated and state-ranked Central Dauphin in the first meeting of the season between the two rivals, eking out a tense 43-38 double-overtime victory Friday night at CV’s Eagle Dome Gym in girls basketball action.
Kylie Holcomb drilled a transition 3 late in the second overtime to give the Eagles a rare two-possession lead, and the defense held on in the final minute.
CV (6-1, 4-0 Commonwealth) went without a made basket the last few minutes of regulation and nearly all of overtime until Holcomb’s 3 with about a minute to spare. Holcomb, who finished with a game-high 12 points and added nine rebounds, scored CV’s final seven points with four freebies sandwiching her triple.
“That was huge,” Holcomb said of the game-sealing shot. “Julie [Jekot] coming down the middle allowed me to get space, and I just set up. That was probably the game-changer that allowed us to win the game.”
It was one of the few open looks either team got all night.
For as badly as the Eagles shot (26% on 13-of-50 shooting), the Rams (9-1, 4-1) were just a bit worse (24.6% on 15-of-61 from the field). It was among the worst shooting performances of the season for both squads.
“You just go right on down the line [between our rosters], we match up with each other really well,” Eagles head coach Bill Wolf said. “And what kind of evolved was a defensive struggle.”
CV held 6-foot-3 Rams center Caroline Shiery in check. The sophomore was slightly below her season averages nearly across the board, shooting 5-of-10 for 10 points while grabbing eight rebounds. She did swat away three shots, but offensively and on the glass, the Eagles were able to limit her damage.
HALFTIME: @CDAthletics leads 18-17 after this bucket from Caroline Shiery with about 25 seconds left.@CVSDeagles made just one basket this frame. pic.twitter.com/MeBR9dmjiI— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 4, 2020
That was in large part thanks to Hannah Sauve, who bottled up the Rams’ talented big for long stretches.
Sauve, who finished with a point and two rebounds, didn’t allow Shiery to create easy passing lanes, allowing perimeter defenders to crash down to assist consistently on the few occasions Shiery did touch the ball. The big got few good looks on the blocks all night.
“Yeah, we were happy with what Hannah did,” Wolf said.
CV also held CD’s leading scorer, Maddie LeFrance, to nine points on 2-of-10 shooting. The junior drilled a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, then was silent until three free throws in overtime.
Despite the defensive stops, the Eagles could not muster any sizable lead until the final seconds.
Cumberland Valley went up early in the game, but LeFrance’s 3s kept things tight. Then over the next 16 minutes, the Eagles’ offense went dormant, shooting a paltry 4-of-18.
Courtney Campbell comes in and immediately grabs two boards and makes this put-back. Gives @CVSDeagles a 12-10 lead after 1Q. @CDAthletics made a couple 3s midway through, but has 3 fouls to CV's none. Tight game early. pic.twitter.com/gSItLm0hBN— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 4, 2020
“I think they were just coming up quick on us and we weren’t getting set,” Holcomb said. “We needed to execute.
“It was frustrating.”
With a minute left in the game, LeFrance found Izzy Vogel on the baseline for a wide-open jumper to tie it. The Eagles could not create an open look in the final 30 seconds, sending it to overtime.
Maddie LeFrance to Izzy Vogel inside 60 seconds and @CDAthletics ties it. @CVSDeagles ball with 29.1 left. pic.twitter.com/kFvDuLnG5p— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) January 4, 2020
“You like to have a couple dress rehearsals for those types of situations before you play a team like Central Dauphin,” Wolf said.
CV’s Abbie Miller finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jekot added 10 points and four boards. Sam Murphy provided 10 key points, and the Eagles went 13-of-21 from the line, a critical advantage over CD’s 5-of-14 performance.
The win leaves CV one win behind State College (7-2, 5-0) in the Commonwealth race. The Eagles visit CD East on Tuesday.