- Shippensburg smothered Boiling Springs on Tuesday night 56-28, erupting to a 36-11 lead at halftime. Tori Rumbaugh poured in 23 points on four 3-pointers and a 3-for-3 performance at the line, and Chelcie Forrester added 10 to the cause. The Greyhounds sunk seven 3s in total. Jordan Jumper paced the Bubblers with six points.
- Scoring from throughout the roster guided Trinity to a 57-34 win over East Pennsboro. The Shamrocks buried seven 3s, including three from Ava Stevenson (nine points). Caroline O'Neil led with 10, and Laurey Trumpy added eight. The Panthers got 17 from Mandy Roman, who was 9-of-12 from the foul line.
- Elaina Hosey went 6-of-8 from the foul line to finish with 14 points as Cedar Cliff survived Palmyra 41-34 in overtime. The Colts held the Cougars scoreless in the extra four minutes on the road after Palmyra popped in 13 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Kaercher chipped in 12 in the win.
- Camp Hill popped Milton Hershey 61-38 behind a game-high 21 from Kendal McCall, who knocked home three of the Lions' nine triples. Bella Hoffer and Emma Guerin each had eight points.
- Rachel Bell finished with 13 points in Carlisle's 55-37 loss to Mifflin County. Juliana Askins added seven.
- Hailey Irwin scored 10 points and Quinlyn Fisher added eight to push Northern over Greencastle-Antrim 40-25. The Polar Bears finished 11-of-19 from the charity stripe.
- Kennedy O'Brien drained four 3s for a career-high 21 points in Red Land's 61-31 loss to Susquehanna Township.
