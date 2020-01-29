HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Talia Gilliard nets 22 as Mechanicsburg pops East Pennsboro; Shippensburg gets 18 from Tori Rumbaugh

You have free articles remaining.
- Mechanicsburg cruised to its 18th win of the season, knocking off visiting East Pennsboro 53-34 Wednesday night. The Wildcats got a strong 22 points and four 3-pointers from guard Talia Gilliard, which upped her season numbers to 18.6 points per game and 45 treys. The Wildcats (18-0, 12-0 Keystone) rolled to a 34-15 halftime lead and got 10 points apiece from Logan Nutt and Emma Castilla. Mandy Roman and Isabel Morgan led the Panthers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
- Tori Rumbaugh splashed three 3s and finished with a game-high 18 points as Shippensburg thumped visiting West Perry 58-32. Rumbaugh was hardly alone. Chelcie Forrester contributed 17 points, and Elke Staver added 10 for a Greyhounds club (11-6, 9-2 Colonial) that's won six of their last seven after starting the season 5-5.