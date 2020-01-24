HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg secure share of Keystone crown; Lauren Trumpy's 18 guides Trinity to win

You have free articles remaining.
- Mechanicsburg became the first Mid-Penn team, boys or girls, to clinch at least a share of the division title Friday night, popping Lower Dauphin for the second time 47-38. Talia Gilliard again led with 18 points, going a strong 5-of-5 from the foul line. Emma Castilla was 8-for-10 at the charity stripe for 10 points as the unbeaten Wildcats (16-0, 10-0 Keystone) need one more win in the last three division games or a Cedar Cliff loss to claim the crown outright.
- Boiling Springs won its fourth in five games, beating Waynesboro 49-22. It's the best five-game stretch of the Bubblers' season. Lexi Stouffer led the charge with 13 points, including a pair of the team's six 3s. Kaitlyn Brumbaugh chipped in 11 points, Julia Fulton added nine and Erika Fink provided eight.
- Lauren Trumpy dominated in the paint with a team-high 18 points as Trinity hounded Middletown in a 63-37 road win. Katie Fitzpatrick led the Blue Raiders with 23 points, but the Shamrocks (13-3, 9-0 Capital) had more than enough from Trumpy, Jocelyn Dorsey (11) and Anna Marie Spila (eight). Trinity needs two wins in its last three division games, or a win and a Steel-High (11-5, 7-1) loss, to clinch a share of the division.
- Red Land gave Cedar Cliff a surprising scare, tying things up at 27-27 early in the fourth quarter. But the Colts pulled ahead on six points from Ryan Kaercher to win 42-32 on the road. Kaercher finished with a game-high 18 while Julia Hoffman chipped in 11. RL's Zayda Crumpton had a career-best 17 in the loss.
- Carlisle was minutes away from its first win of the year, but blew its lead entering the fourth quarter in a 43-35 loss to Chambersburg. The Trojans scored 23 points in the final frame to storm back for the victory. Maggie Thomas had a game-high 18 for the Thundering Herd.
- Northern won a dramatic 44-43 game at James Buchanan, erasing a 31-18 halftime deficit with 26 points over the final 16 minutes. Quinlyn Fisher led with 13 and Katie Ryan chimed in with 10.
- East Pennsboro also needed a second-half charge to pull out a dramatic 35-33 win over visiting West Perry. Mandy Roman topped everyone with 11 points, while Isabel Morgan added eight. Tatum Young and Olivia Taverna each had seven. The Panthers won at the foul line, making 12 free throws to the Mustangs' six.