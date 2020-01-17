HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Talia Gilliard leads Mechanicsburg to 14th win; Boiling Springs' Molly Starner makes first start, lays up buzzer-beater

- Talia Gilliard added another 20-point game to her breakout season, dropping in 24 points as Mechanicsburg stormed Red Land 60-20 to improve to 14-0 (9-0 Keystone) Friday night. The Wildcats led 20-0 after the first eight minutes and had little trouble after that. Gilliard added three triples, and Logan Nutt finished with 16 points from her forward position. Emma Castilla chipped in eight. Zayda Crumpton led the Patriots with 11 points and five steals.
- Cumberland Valley stormed out to a 13-3 first-quarter lead and used that to hold onto a 38-34 road win over Mifflin County. Julie Jekot led the charge with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and Hannah Sauver added 10 points. The Eagles, winners of three straight, remain in a virtual three-way tie with State College and Central Dauphin, each with one loss atop the Commonwealth.
- Boiling Springs narrowly beat Greencastle-Antrim 31-29 with some late heroics. Freshman Molly Starner flipped in the game-winning layup right at the buzzer to cap her first start of her varsity career. She finished with six points. The Bubblers were led by nine points each from Jordan Jumper and Kaitlyn Brumbaugh.
- Eliana Hosey knocked down a pair of 3s to finish with 12 points as Cedar Cliff toppled Hershey 44-36 at home for its third straight win. Julie Hoffman added 10 and a couple triples, and Kira Gorham chipped in eight.
- Mandy Roman scored 14 points, going 8-of-12 from the foul line, as East Pennsboro survived Kate Fitzpatrick and Middletown 36-31. Fitzpatrick, a recent McDonald's All-American nominee, was held to 10 points after she left in the first quarter with an injury.
- Four different Polar Bears scored at least seven points in a balanced night for Northern, which beat Waynesboro 49-29. Quinlyn Fisher led with nine points, and Allie French and Hope Wenger each had eight.
- Central Dauphin blitzed Carlisle 64-24 as Julianna Askins led the Thundering Herd with eight points and a pair of 3s.
HS Girls Basketball