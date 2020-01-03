- Talia Gilliard eclipsed 20 points for the third time in five games Friday night. Her 24-point outburst, combined with a season-high 23 from Emma Castilla, was enough for Mechanicsburg to knock off Bishop McDevitt 58-51. The Wildcats (9-0, 5-0 Keystone), thanks to Cumberland Valley's double-overtime win over Central Dauphin, are now the last unbeaten team in the Mid-Penn. Gilliard made three 3-pointers to up her total to 21 while averaging 17.2 points a game.
- Big Spring's defense suffocated Northern in a 36-26 road win. The Polar Bears made just 11 shots and were 3-of-8 from the line. Meanwhile, Ava Wilson led the Bulldogs with 10 points. Rebecca Franklin added seven to the cause. Quinlyn Fisher topped Northern with 11 of her own.
- Boiling Springs erased a six-point halftime deficit thanks to 19 points from Lexi Stouffer to beat York High 39-36. Julia Fulton added 12. Stouffer made three 3s.
- Julianna Askins led Carlisle with 14 points in a 66-32 loss at Harrisburg. Askins missed two games around Christmas before returning for the last two games.
- Cedar Cliff dropped its first Mid-Penn Keystone game of the year, falling 41-37 to visiting Susquehanna Township. Eliana Hosey paced the Colts with 10 points, but Nya Jackson and Tay Yancey combined for 25 points for Township.
- Janelyn Vorkapich totaled 12 points in Camp Hill's 42-34 loss at Steel-High.
