- Northern tallied the big 59-25 win over Biglerville on Monday behind Quinlyn Fisher's 14 points. Katie Ryan had 13 points in the win, while Allie French had nine.
- Mandy Roman's team-leading 33 points helped propel East Pennsboro past Milton Hershey 62-43. Olivia Taverna tallied 13 points in the win, while Izzy Morgan had 11.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Quinlyn Fisher's 14 points leads Northern past Biglerville; East Pennsboro storms past Milton Hershey
- Sentinel Staff
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Talia Gilliard leads Mechanicsburg to 14th win; Boiling Springs' Molly Starner makes first start, lays up buzzer-beater
Molly Starner made her first start on Boiling Springs' varsity Friday night. And she made it count, scoring the game-winning bucket at the buzzer to beat Greencastle-Antrim.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Tori Rumbaugh leads Shippensburg over Boiling Springs; Trinity, Cedar Cliff, Camp Hill win division tilts
Shippensburg's Tori Rumbaugh and Red Land's Kennedy O'Brien each broke 20 points Tuesday night. The Greyhounds and Trinity each drained seven 3-pointers in their wins as well.
Mandy Roman and Olivia Taverna combined for 33 points as the East Pennsboro defense stepped up big.
Boiling Springs won a non-division game thanks to solid shooting at the line and Kaitlyn Brumbaugh's 10 points.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Julie Jekot leads Cumberland Valley past Altoona; Shippensburg takes win over Northern
Julie Jekot was perfect from the line and tallied 14 points to help Cumberland Valley roll past Altoona on Monday night.
HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Kylie Holcomb powers Cumberland Valley past Chambersburg; Big Spring, Northern win Colonial tilts
Three Eagles reached double figures in a blowout win: Kylie Holcomb, Julie Jekot and Abbie Miller. Big Spring was far too much against winless Waynesboro.
HS Girls Basketball: Emma Castilla's double-double leads perfect Mechanicsburg in suffocating win over Cedar Cliff
Mechanicsburg remains unbeaten, thanks to another big night from Emma Castilla, Talia Gilliard and a strong second half from Logan Nutt.
Ava Stevenson and Braylee Fetterolf combined for 14 fourth-quarter points to fuel Trinity's Catholic Shootout win.