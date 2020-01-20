HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Quinlyn Fisher's 14 points leads Northern past Biglerville; East Pennsboro storms past Milton Hershey
HS Girls Basketball

HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Quinlyn Fisher's 14 points leads Northern past Biglerville; East Pennsboro storms past Milton Hershey

  • Northern tallied the big 59-25 win over Biglerville on Monday behind Quinlyn Fisher's 14 points. Katie Ryan had 13 points in the win, while Allie French had nine.
  • Mandy Roman's team-leading 33 points helped propel East Pennsboro past Milton Hershey 62-43. Olivia Taverna tallied 13 points in the win, while Izzy Morgan had 11.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News