- Maggie Thomas scored 12 points, but Carlisle dropped a 34-28 road game Thursday night at Northern. The Polar-Bears got eight from Allie French and seven apiece from Hailey Irwin and Quinlyn Fisher.
- A monster 32-point night from Kendal McCall was all for naught. Camp Hill could not keep up with Lancaster Mennonite despite the standout performance, falling 66-53. McCall drilled four 3-pointers, which nearly doubled her season total to nine, and finished 8-of-12 from the foul line to set her career high for points. She's now averaging 14 points per game, third in The Sentinel area.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.