  • Maggie Thomas scored 12 points, but Carlisle dropped a 34-28 road game Thursday night at Northern. The Polar-Bears got eight from Allie French and seven apiece from Hailey Irwin and Quinlyn Fisher.
  • A monster 32-point night from Kendal McCall was all for naught. Camp Hill could not keep up with Lancaster Mennonite despite the standout performance, falling 66-53. McCall drilled four 3-pointers, which nearly doubled her season total to nine, and finished 8-of-12 from the foul line to set her career high for points. She's now averaging 14 points per game, third in The Sentinel area.
