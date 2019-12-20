- Balanced scoring and another strong defensive effort led undefeated Mechanicsburg to a 38-30 home win Friday night over Lower Dauphin. Emma Castilla led the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0 Keystone) with 10 points, aided by a nine-point game from Talia Gilliard.
- Jordan Jumper poured in a season-high 16 points in Boiling Springs' 53-25 road win over Waynesboro. The Bubblers (2-4, 2-2 Colonial) erupted for 20 points in the third quarter to break open what was a 15-11 game at the half. Jumper's 16 is a season-high for all Bubblers so far. Lexi Stouffer added nine points.
- Ava Stevenson knocked down three 3-pointers, teaming up with Jocelyn Dorsey and Anne Marie Spila to lead Trinity to a 56-46 home win over Middletown. All three had 12 points in the win for the Shamrocks (5-1, 4-0 Capital), overcoming a massive 35-point outing from Blue Raider Kate Fitzpatrick.
- Julia Hoffman swished a couple from range, finishing with a game-high 18 points to lead Cedar Cliff over rival Red Land 59-25. Natalie Uibel added 11 for the Colts (6-1, 4-0 Keystone). The Patriots (0-6, 0-4) got seven apiece from Kennedy O'Brien and Courtney Collier.
- Hailey Irwin knocked down 11 point, a game high, in Northern's 49-40 home win over James Buchanan. Jaeden Longenecker added nine for the Polar Bears (3-3, 2-1 Colonial).
