HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Mechanicsburg seals Mid-Penn Keystone crown behind Talia Gilliard's 26 points

- Another big game from its blossoming guard, and another big win for Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats improved to a Mid-Penn best 17-0 and locked up the Keystone Division outright at 12-0 with two games left after holding down Bishop McDevitt 47-33 Tuesday night. Talia Gilliard again led the charge, pocketing a game-high 26 points including six 3s, among the best performances from range in her career. Logan Nutt added eight points.
- Shippensburg popped James Buchanan 68-44, racing away with it in the second half as Tori Rumbaugh collected 26 points with a pair of treys. Elke Staver added 15 points and Chelcie Forrester 12. The Greyhounds (10-6, 9-2 Colonial) clinched at least a share of the division title while remaining a game up on Northern with one division tilt left.
- Jaeden Longenecker had a game-high 12 points as Northern shut down Big Spring 41-28 on the road. Ava Wilson led the Bulldogs with nine.
- Camp Hill blew a 15-point lead after three quarters and lost 57-52 in overtime to Steel-High. The Rollers got three in double figures, while the Lions countered with 14 points from Emma Guerin, 10 from Allison Confair and nine from Bella Hoffer. Guerin swished four 3s.
- Elaina Hosey scored a game-high 20 points, but Cedar Cliff's sluggish start was too much to dig out of in a 53-41 loss at Susquehanna Township. The Colts trailed 11-3 after a quarter.
- Kendall Metzell knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 11 in Red Land's 45-26 loss to Hershey.