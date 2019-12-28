- Talia Gilliard was a flawless 6-for-6 from the line in crunch time, handing Mechanicsburg 66-59 double-overtime win over Susquehanna Township on Saturday to secure the Reading Tournament championship. Gilliard was sensational, tying her career high of 27 points. She made six free throws in both overtimes, finishing with eight points in that span. Emma Castilla chipped in 15 points and Cassie Eager dropped 14 for the Wildcats, including nine in the second half.
- Ashley Chrencik scored 13 points, popping in three treys, to lead Camp Hill to a 36-26 win over Boiling Springs in the consolation game of the Bermudian Springs Holiday Tournament. The Bubblers got nine points from Erika Fink.
- Cedar Cliff claimed the Central York Panther Holiday Tournament consolation game with a comeback 43-42 win over Susquehannock. The Colts erased a five-point hole at the start of the fourth quarter, with Natalie Uibel draining a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to win it. Ryan Kaercher led the way with 10 points, and Eliana Hosey chipped in eight for the Colts.
- Allentown Central Catholic handed Trinity a 49-27 loss. Ava Stevenson led the Shamrocks with 13 points.
- Kennedy O'Brien scored 14, but Ephrata cruised to a 57-37 win over Red Land in the Lancaster Catholic Holiday Tournament consolation game.
