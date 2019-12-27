- Mechanicsburg handed head coach Clay McAllister a welcomed Christmas present Friday night. The Wildcats' 59-45 win against Reading in the Red Knights' holiday tournament was McAllister's 250th in 17 seasons in charge. The Wildcats are a flawless 7-0 to start the season (4-0 Keystone) and face division rival Susquehanna Township in Saturday's championship at 4:30. Emma Castilla led Mechanicsburg with 16 points, and Talia Gilliard chipped in 14.
- Ava Stevenson erupted for a season-high 23 points, fueling Trinity's dominant 50-28 win over Neumann-Goretti. Stevenson buried three 3-pointers, a game-high.
- Cedar Cliff suffered just its second loss of the season, a 41-39 decision to York Catholic to open the Central York Panther Holiday Tournament. The Colts held a 22-19 lead at the half but couldn't hold on. Ryan Kaercher led CC with 10. They'll face Susquehannock in Saturday's consolation game.
- Kendal McCall scored 12 points and Emma Guerin 11, but Camp Hill fell to Greenwood 58-44. The Lions made five treys. They'll face Boiling Springs, 52-26 losers Friday night, in the Bermudian Springs Holiday Tournament consolation game.
- Penn State commit Maddie Burke scored just nine points, but Central Bucks West still rolled Red Land 67-27. The Patriots got 14 from Kennedy O'Brien.