HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Mechanicsburg closes program's best regular season with 21st win

  • Mechanicsburg concluded its best regular season in program history with a bounceback 59-26 win over Northern on Wednesday night. Twenty-four hours after being upset by Cedar Cliff for their first loss of the season, the Wildcats (21-1, 13-1 Keystone) rebounded with authority, giving the Polar Bears little chance in a game where the 'Cats pulled ahead by double digits in the first quarter. Junior guard Talia Gilliard scored a game-high 18 points, and senior Logan Nutt added 14, including a pair of 3s. Emma Castilla chipped in 11 as well, while Northern was led by Hailey Irwin's six.
  • Boiling Springs got a welcomed double-digit effort from three different players during its 47-33 win at Antietam. Julia Fulton finished with a team-high 15, including a pair of triples, while Jordan Jumper and Erika Fink each had 10. The Bubblers (10-11) finished 13-of-17 from the free-throw line.
  • Shippensburg was strong from the line and the arc, rolling to a 54-32 road win over Chambersburg. Tori Rumbaugh (three) and Elke Staver (two) combined for five 3-pointers, and the Greyhounds were a solid 13-of-18 from the foul line. Rumbaugh led the way with 19 points, while Staver and Chelcie Forrester each had 15 in the Greyhounds' 12th win.
