- Cumberland Valley swarmed visiting Chambersburg on defense and produced three double-digit efforts to roll 59-23 Friday night. The Eagles flew ahead 31-13 at the half, then put the game to bed with a 23-point third quarter. Kylie Holcomb led the offensive charge with 15 points, aided by Abbie Miller's 13 points and Julie Jekot's 12. Holcomb had three of CV's six 3s.
- No one cracked double-digits, but Big Spring's offense had more than enough to complement a suffocating defensive effort during a 42-22 road win over winless Waynesboro. Ava Wilson and Rebecca Franklin each had nine for the Bulldogs, and Molly Gutshall chipped in eight on a night when Big Spring was 11-of-19 from the foul line.
- Jaeden Longenecker and Katie Ryan overpowered Boiling Springs in Northern's 43-37 road win. The pair went for 13 and 11 points, respectively. The Bubblers got a team-high seven from Julia Fulton.
- Camp Hill struggled on offense, limited in a 39-20 home loss against West Perry. The Lions hit three 3-pointers, but Janelyn Vorkapich led with just five points.
- Kennedy O'Brien tallied 16 points in Red Land's 63-34 loss at Bishop McDevitt. The Patriots are 0-13, one of three teams without a win in the Mid-Penn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.