HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Kira Gorham leads Cedar Cliff to senior night win; 4 in double figures for Shippensburg

- Cedar Cliff's lone senior, Kira Gorham, scored a career-high 13 points on senior night, leading the Colts to a 55-12 win over Milton Hershey on Thursday night. Gorham knocked down six shots. Ryan Kaercher added 12 points for the Colts.
- Four different Greyhounds reached double figures as Shippensburg rolled to a 61-46 road win over East Pennsboro. Paced by Tori Rumbaugh's game-high 19 points, the Greyhounds also got 18 from Chelcie Forrester and 12 from Elke Staver. Emelie Nonemaker swished four 3s to finish with 12 points as well. The 'Hounds went 21-of-33 from the foul line. East Pennsboro was led by Olivia Taverna (15) and Isabel Morgan (14).
- Trinity secured a perfect Capital Division record, beating Steel-High 51-49 to finish 12-0 in division play (17-4 overall). The Shamrocks will face Mechanicsburg in Tuesday's Mid-Penn tournament semifinals. Braylee Fetterolf led the Shamrocks with 11 points on a night when 12 players scored at least two points.
- Again without Kendal McCall, Camp Hill fell 51-30 to Greencastle-Antrim. Ashley Chrencik led the Lions with 10 in the loss.