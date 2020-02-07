HS Girls Basketball Highlights: Julie Jekot's 20 leads Cumberland Valley in win; Boiling Springs, Northern also victorious

You have free articles remaining.
- Cumberland Valley popped Altoona 41-32 at home, paced by a strong 20-point night from Julie Jekot. Despite Friday's win, the Eagles (17-3, 14-2) came up a game short of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title after Central Dauphin's 38-26 victory over State College (17-5, 13-3) gave the Rams a 15-1 division record (21-1 overall). Jekot connected on four 3s and was 4-of-7 from the foul line.
- Boiling Springs finished the season on a high note, coming back in the fourth quarter to beat Camp Hill 43-41 on the road. Lexi Stouffer drilled five 3s to finish with a game-high 19 points while Julia Fulton chipped in 10 for the Bubblers (10-11). The Lions (4-17) got 13 from Ashley Chrencik, including three triples, and 12 from Janelyn Vorkapich.
- Northern beat Red Land 42-34 thanks to Hailey Irwin's 14 points (two 3s). The Patriots (0-22) got a game-high 15 from Kennedy O'Brien. Katie Ryan added eight for the co-Colonial champion Polar Bears (14-8).